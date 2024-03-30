How to master Venture in Overwatch 2

With the addition of Venture in Overwatch 2, fans are treated to yet another unique way of tackling exciting 5v5 skirmishes in the PvP multiplayer. The latest hero is unlike any other character in the iconic series, bringing their distinct kit to the table for players to master.

Thanks to the ongoing limited-time playtest, fans can check out Venture's abilities for themselves and even take them for a test drive in unranked matches.

Ahead of the Season 10 launch next month, Venture is still in a weird spot and is expected to see tweaks and balance changes soon. Despite that, we have enough of an idea to understand how the character plays and what kind of playstyle fans should expect.

Venture in Overwatch 2 is all about mobility and in-your-face chaos

Expand Tweet

Before touching on how to play Venture in Overwatch 2, we suggest players go through our Venture abilities guide and see what weapons and traits they pack. The new DPS hero is armed with a drill that shoots projectiles that burst after a short while, but they are mid-range just like Sigma's primary fire, and do not headshot.

Venture can also burrow underground for four seconds and then emerge (which can be charged up to deal damage). Coupled with a drill dash that damages and pushes back foes while also letting Venture cover distance quickly means that they boast incredible mobility. This can be performed underground while burrowing; this combination halves the dash's cooldown.

Furthermore, their melee attack does multiple hits thanks to the Clobber passive trait. As such, a shoot-dash-melee combo will eliminate any squishy target, especially vulnerable ones such as Ana, Widow, and Tracer. Venture's Explorer's Resolve perk grants them shields (blue HP) upon using burrow and drill dash, so knowing when to use their abilities is key.

Venture can burrow underground to escape danger (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is because it is surprisingly easy for Venture to get caught off guard due to their close-range combat style. Burrowing leaves Venture in Overwatch 2 vulnerable for a second while attempting to dig in. Another caveat is that Venture's burrowing movement is also easy to track, so unless the rest of the team has a target distracted, players are best off using it evasively, before initiating fights, or to avoid enemy Ultimates.

Topping it off with the fact that the burrow charge cannot be performed on the move - i.e. causes the player to remain still - means it can be avoided with no effort. Venture in Overwatch 2 boasts a short to mid-range playstyle and the predictable burrow emerging arc also means players are more susceptible to being countered by abilities. This includes Ana's sleep dart, which becomes even easier to land during Venture's dash.

Their Ultimate allows dealing four shockwaves to foes, which both deal damage and launch them in the air; however, it feels a tad underwhelming in execution. The projectiles are small and fire in a cone but require manual aiming and precise timing to hit right. So players must be careful to not waste the charges and will need to catch foes off-guard to land hits.

Mastering Venture in Overwatch 2

It is clear further balancing will be required for Venture in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overall, while initial impressions would suggest they are a Dive hero, it turns out they fit more into the Brawl scene. As such, Venture can be countered by ranged heroes and performs poorly against aerial ones like Pharah and Echo. We recommend playing Venture with the team's Tank and looking for an opportunity to deal chip damage or swoop in to eliminate a fleeing low-health foe, similar to how Tracer plays.

Nailing the shoot-dash-melee combo is key to thinning the opposition crowd, followed by diving underground to speed away to safety or to switch targets. Do note that it is not possible to be healed while underground, so Venture users will need good coordination with their team's Support heroes to thrive.

Careless players will get punished easily so getting used to Venture will take more time than other Overwatch 2 heroes due to their unique kit. As with all things, practice makes perfect, so the best way to master Ventrue in Overwatch 2 is to make the most of them during the ongoing free playtest.

This is all players need to know about learning how to use Venture in Overwatch 2. Overall, they are a fun addition to the roster that captures the fast-paced and chaotic pace of the game. While currently only available for a limited time, they will return in Overwatch 2 Season 10 next month.