Venture in Overwatch 2: Abilities, playtest, and more

After much anticipation, we finally get our first close look at Venture in Overwatch 2. Developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the full extent of their kit, as the latest hero will join the roster for a free trial on March 28, 2024. This is ahead of the hero's confirmed arrival in Overwatch 2 Season 10, meaning players can get a grasp of their playstyle before the end of this season.

Expand Tweet

Armed with an excavation drill, Venture is perhaps the most innovative addition to the roster in the two years Overwatch 2 has been out. We will delve into their kit and see how it works before players can check them out in the upcoming playtest.

Exploring Venture in Overwatch 2 with their abilities and playstyle

Expand Tweet

Alongside a trailer showcasing Venture in action, the team has also released an infographic depicting details about the hero's kit as seen in the game. Here are the details:

Smart Excavator (Weapon): Launches a seismic charge that bursts after a s short distance. This is the main mode of attacking as Venture in Overwatch 2.

Burrow (Ability 1): Allows Venture to bury underground for a short duration and become immune to damage. Venture can be controlled during this mode and emerge (dealing damage) before the timer ends.

Drill Dash (Ability 2): Allows Venture to launch themselves forward, damaging and pushing enemies back - and this works vertically as well.

Tectonic Shock (Ultimate): Their Ultimate allows them to power up their drill and unleash powerful shockwaves that devastate foes.

Explorer's Resolve (Passive 1): This grants temporary shields to Venture when they use their abilities.

Clobber (Passive 2): Quick meleeing deals more damage.

Overall, their playstyle seems very fun (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Their kit is fairly interesting, and it is immediately obvious that Venture in Overwatch 2 is a highly mobile character. Their Smart Excavator drill's projectile bursts, meaning it will likely deal AOE damage upon exploding. Their Burrow ability is the star of the show, allowing them to evade powerful ultimates, such as Pharah's Barrage and Roadhog's Whole Hog.

Emerging from Burrow can also be chained into Drill Dash, which allows for further distance coverage, including jumping over Mei's Ice Wall ability. Given how vulnerable they will be during exiting and entering dives, they will gain shields (blue HP) thanks to the Explorer's Resolve passive.

Their Ultimate Tectonic Shock seems akin to Reinhardt's Earth Shatter as it arcs out in an area; however, the aftermath remains a mystery. Fans will have to see for themselves when they get their hands on Venture in Overwatch 2 on March 28, 2024, during the limited-time public trial.

With the ongoing Overwatch 2 Season 9 ending next month, Season 10 will arrive on April 16, 2024.