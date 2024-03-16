Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass extended, suggesting Season 10 delay

In an interesting turn of events, the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass' duration has been extended by a surprising amount of time. As spotted under the official Battle Pass tab in the game, players will now be waiting until mid-April 2024 for Season 10 to arrive. They still have the Season 10 Developer Update to look forward to, which is where they will have their burning questions answered.

Now, the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass features some great skins, perhaps some of the best Blizzard's 5v5 hero shooter has seen yet. And while disappointing for many, this gives players lagging behind more time to grind the BP for rewards.

When does Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass end?

The Overwatch 2 Season 10 delay was most certainly unexpected (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players have until April 16, 2024, to grind the Season 9 Battle Pass for bonuses. For comparison, Season 10 was originally scheduled for April 7, 2024. As for why S10 is delayed, the answer is unknown for the time being, but the new livestream set to air in a few days may shed some light on this matter.

While there is a lot of time for players to get their remaining Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass rewards, the clock is ticking. Unlike other live service games, Blizzard's multiplayer hero shooter does not feature permanent Battle Passes — and this, among other changes, is something we'd like to see in the future, including a paid version of Overwatch 2.

Still, Overwatch Season 9 has some great skins to look out for. Most notably, this includes the Tentacle Horror Torbjörn and the star of the show, the Mythic skin for Moira, called Ancient Caller. We also are in the midst of a mid-season patch overhaul, Double XP weekend, and recently saw the arrival of the new Hero Mastery Gauntlet.

In a nutshell, fans have plenty to occupy themselves with until Season 10 arrives next month — which is even more packed with excitement, thanks to the new DPS hero Venture, Wrecking Ball rework, and more.

Overwatch 2 is available to play for free on all major platforms, including the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.