Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the official Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update live stream. Set for March 19, 2024, this live stream goes live at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET. It will give players a glimpse of what the developer has in store for the upcoming season. While fans already have an inkling of what to expect thanks to past hints and reveals, more concrete information will be helpful.

What lies beyond the expected changes is what many are looking forward to, however. Will there be any quality of life changes to the Battle Pass? Will the monetization be tweaked to be geared towards being consumer-friendly? Only time will tell. In this article, we will explore all known details of the upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update.

When is the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update and how to watch it?

Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update will go live on March 19, 2024, with game Director Aaron Keller helming the showcase to touch on what's new. The live stream will be aired on the official PlayOverwatch YouTube channel at the below timings:

Pacific Time (PT): March 19, 2024 at 9 AM

March 19, 2024 at 9 AM Mountain Time (MT): March 19, 2024 10 AM

March 19, 2024 10 AM Central Time (CT): March 19, 2024 at 11 AM

March 19, 2024 at 11 AM Eastern Time (ET): March 19, 2024 at 12 PM

March 19, 2024 at 12 PM British Time (GMT): March 19, 2024 at 4 PM

March 19, 2024 at 4 PM Central European Time (CET): March 19, 2024 at 5 PM

March 19, 2024 at 5 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 19, 2024 at 7 PM

March 19, 2024 at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): March 19, 2024 9.30 PM

March 19, 2024 9.30 PM China Standard Time (CST): March 20, 2024 at 12 AM

March 20, 2024 at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): March 20, 2024 at 1 AM

March 20, 2024 at 1 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT): March 20, 2024 at 3 AM

March 20, 2024 at 3 AM New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): March 20, 2024 at 5 AM

We know that a new Season will bring many tweaks and changes, most notably a new theme suggested to be based on Egyptian mythology - with that said, many fans also expect the DPS hero Pharah to get Season 10's Mythic Skin in the new Battle Pass to grind through. Perhaps older Mythic Skins will return to Overwatch 2 as well?

Additionally, as promised before, we will also get a new hero. The DPS hero Venture was showcased a while ago, and the non-binary archeologist is confirmed to debut in Season 10. They use a drill as their weapon of choice, which can also be used to dig underground, as the perfect tool for avoiding enemy attacks, especially powerful Ultimates.

Furthermore, new modes and reworks are said to be in the pipeline, including an overhaul for the Tank Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2. Grouping restrictions are also being lifted, meaning players of different ranks will be able to play competitive matches together despite a disparity in ranks.

To know more, we must see what the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update brings to the table when it finally goes live in a few days. Season 10 has been slated for April 16, 2024, after a slight delay of about a week.