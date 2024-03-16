Overwatch 2 Season 10 release date and time for all regions

Overwatch 2 Season 10 is right around the corner, and players are hyped for all the content coming their way. In Season 9, the game saw a major overhaul of its core systems, with developers reworking the entire competitive system, adding new Hero passives, and changing the general direction of the meta.

These new changes were received with utmost positivity, and as we edge closer to the newest season, fans are excited to know what Blizzard has in store for them.

This article will explore all the upcoming additions players can expect with the release of Overwatch 2 Season 10. For a detailed brief, read below.

When does Overwatch 2 Season 10 start? Release date and time for all regions

Overwatch 2 Season 10 will debut on April 16, 2024, at 12 pm PT. Initially, the Season 10 update was planned for April 9, 2024. However, as seen on the in-game Battle Pass timer, it has been delayed by one week due to unforeseen circumstances. There will be a general downtime before the release of the latest update.

Here is a detailed list of the release dates and times for all regions worldwide:

Pacific Time (PT): April 16, 2024, at 12 pm

April 16, 2024, at 12 pm Mountain Time (MT): April 16, 2024, at 1 pm

April 16, 2024, at 1 pm Central Time (CT): April 16, 2024, at 2 pm

April 16, 2024, at 2 pm Eastern Time (ET): April 16, 2024, at 3 pm

April 16, 2024, at 3 pm British Summer Time (BST): April 16, 2024, at 8 pm

April 16, 2024, at 8 pm Central European Time (CET): April 16, 2024, at 9 pm

April 16, 2024, at 9 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): April 16, 2024, at 10 pm

April 16, 2024, at 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 17, 2024, at 12:30 am

April 17, 2024, at 12:30 am China Standard Time (CST): April 17, 2024, at 3 am

April 17, 2024, at 3 am Japan Standard Time (JST): April 17, 2024, at 4 am

April 17, 2024, at 4 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): April 17, 2024, at 5 am

April 17, 2024, at 5 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 17, 2024, at 7 am

What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 10?

Venture, a brand-new Damage hero, is set to debut with the release of Overwatch 2 Season 10. The new Hero is undoubtedly the highlight of the upcoming season, among other things.

We expect that the upcoming season of OW2 will fine-tune the changes implemented in Season 9. The community has been critical about some aspects of the new DPS passive, Tracer's inflated pick rate, and some drawbacks regarding the newly reworked Competitive playlist.

Furthermore, the developers have stated that the Legacy Competitive Points will receive a makeover, making it easier for players to attain the Golden Gun skins. Last but not least, Season 10 will feature a wave of Hero balance changes, some of which have been long awaited by the community. We definitely expect a massive shift in the Hero-meta next season.

