Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration: Release date, all skins, and more

The Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration is set to be dropped on March 12, 2024. The highly-anticipated collaboration between Overwatch 2 and the cult classic anime Cowboy Bebop is official. The gritty world of bounty hunters and bebop jazz will be infused into the hero shooter. It will feature exclusive character skins, cosmetics, and possibly even a hint of intergalactic trouble.

This guide explains everything there is to know about the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration event, including the official release date, all the revealed skins so far, and more.

Release date of Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration

In a post on X, Overwatch revealed the official gameplay trailer and the release date for the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration. As mentioned, the intergalactic troupe is set to join the ranks of Overwatch 2 on March 12, 2024.

This is the second-ever anime collaboration for the game, with the first being the largely successful collaboration with One Punch Man. The retro space odyssey gang is all set to take players on a thrilling intergalactic adventure.

All skins in Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration

The Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration features five skins honoring the crew of the Bebop spaceship. These include:

1) Cole Cassidy as Spike Spiegel

Cassidy as Spike (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Our favorite bounty hunter gets a makeover for Cassidy. We get to see the iconic trench coat, a spiffy tie, and even a glimpse of Spike's legendary gun, the Jericho 941, which has been reimagined based on his ship, Swordfish.

2) Ashe as Faye Valentine

Ashe as Faye Valentine (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Femme fatale Faye Valentine takes over Ashe's look. Keep an eye out for Faye's signature outfit and a B.O.B. decked out to resemble her spaceship, the Redtail.

3) Sombra as Ed

Sombra as Ed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The tech-whiz hacker Ed perfectly aligns with Sombra's cyber personality. Sombra is getting a complete Ed makeover, which could include her scruffy hair and quirky outfit.

4) Mauga as Jet Black

Mauga as Jet Black (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This might be a surprising pick, but Mauga gets to embody the stoic Jet Black. Overwatch 2's latest tank gets a tough-guy makeover with a robotic arm homage to Jet Black.

5) Wrecking Ball as Ein

Wrecking Ball as Ein (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The adorable corgi Ein gets a surprising but delightful transformation. From a dog to a hamster, Wrecking Ball will get a complete Ein skin, transforming the tank into the ultimate mech on the battlefield.

The Wrecking Ball Ein will be a free legendary skin, as confirmed in the trailer.

More about the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration

There may be new emotes in the collaboration (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While Blizzard Entertainment has not made an official announcement, the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration will likely feature additional content like highlight intros, emotes, and sprays. New voice lines inspired by the space odyssey are also likely to make it into the bundle.

The exact price of the skins or the bundles has not yet been released. However, based on previous collaborations, each skin could cost between 2100 and 2500 OW coins.

With the launch just a day away, there is a lot of hype for the Cowboy Bebop collaboration. Whether you're a seasoned Overwatch 2 player or a newcomer drawn in by the Bebop charm, this collaboration promises a unique blend of futuristic action and classic anime flair.