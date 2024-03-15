10 best Tracer skins in Overwatch 2 (2024)

There is a large collection of Tracer skins in Overwatch 2. Players are always on the lookout for the best cosmetics for the charismatic time-jumping Damage hero in the game. However, players may find it difficult to choose one since there are so many skins for the character in the title.

This article lists the 10 best skins for Tracer in Overwatch 2 so far.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the 10 best Tracer skins in Overwatch 2?

1) Graffiti

Graffiti Tracer skin (Image via Mark Hoo/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

The Graffiti is a legendary Tracer skin in Overwatch 2. It was first released during the Overwatch Anniversary event in 2017.

The skin is priced at 1500 Overwatch Coins and reimagines Tracer as a street artist, complete with a dark blue hoodie, gas mask, paint-splattered jeans, and bright pink accents. Even her chronal accelerator is decorated with graffiti art. Her pulse pistols are replaced with paint canisters that fire pink paint instead of bullets.

2) Atlantic All-Stars

Atlantic All-Star Tracer Skin (Image via IZISkillz741/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

The Atlantic All-Stars is a limited-edition skin in Overwatch 2. It celebrates the Overwatch League's All-Stars event. With sleek blue and gold accents, it showcases Tracer's athletic side and is a great pick for fans of Atlantic teams.

The Atlantic All-Stars was initially obtainable through a limited-time event and was available for purchase with OWL Tokens. However, it is not currently obtainable. Nevertheless, Blizzard Entertainment occasionally makes past skins available for purchase. So, if you wish to add this one to your collection, keep an eye on the in-game shop.

3) Track and Field

Track and Field skin (Image via OgreJoe/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

The Track and Field skin in Overwatch 2 is a great choice for players who want to show off their love for sports and Tracer's energetic personality. This cosmetic was first introduced in the Summer Games event.

The Track and Field skin costs 1500 Overwatch Coins and features a bright yellow tracksuit with the Union Jack emblazoned on the back, a nod to Tracer's British heritage. She also has a red headband and white studded boots, completing the sporty look. Even her chronal accelerator gets a makeover, with a yellow and red design that resembles a stopwatch.

4) Willow-o'-Wisp

Will-O'-Wisp Tracer Skin (Image via cakechieveables/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Willow-o'-Wisp is a Legendary Halloween-themed skin in Overwatch 2. Originally released in 2019, this cosmetic was available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers during Junkesnstein's Revenge event.

Willow-o'-Wisp transforms Tracer into a mischievous spirit with its spooky Halloween theme. The fiery mane on the hero's skin features glowing green accents. This cosmetic is priced at 1500 Overwatch Coins.

5) Ultraviolet

Ultraviolet skin (Image via Warped Overwatch/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Ultraviolet is a Legendary skin in Overwatch 2 costing 1000 Overwatch Coins. It is a punk-themed cosmetic that gives the hero a rockstar look.

Ultraviolet adds studs on Tracer's gloves and a lightning bolt to her chest. Her bright blue hair stands out against the dark outfit. The black and purple colors, spiked hair, and ripped clothing complete the punk rock aesthetic.

6) Nezha

Nezha skin (Image via Warped Overwatch/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Nezha is a Legendary Tracer skin priced at 1500 Overwatch Coins in Overwatch 2. It is a great choice for Tracer fans who want something inspired by Chinese culture.

Released for the 2022 Lunar New Year event, the cosmetic features fiery red and gold accents, referencing the Chinese mythological figure Nezha. Tracer's chronal accelerator even resembles a flaming hoop and is inspired by the popular Chinese festival.

7) Jingle

Jingle skin ( Image via CyFyGG/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Jingle is a Legendary Tracer skin priced at 1500 Overwatch Coins in Overwatch 2. This skin is available for purchase through the Santa's Helpers Bundle for 3000 Overwatch Coins in the Cosmetic Shop. It can also be bought independently for 1900 Overwatch Coins through the Hero Gallery.

Thanks to Jingle, Tracer's chronal accelerator has a festive green and gold design. The best part of the skin is arguably the hero's guns. They are designed to look like stained glass with a beautiful crisscross pattern and little green diamonds in the middle.

8) Constable

Constable skin (Image via Warped Overwatch/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Constable is a Legendary Tracer skin priced at 1000 Overwatch Coins in Overwatch 2. It is part of the Constable Tracer Bundle.

Constable features Tracer as a police officer. The Epic skin also gives the hero a classic British bobby look. It's a surprising but charming take on the character.

9) Cavalry

Cavalry skin (Image via SpydeisStupidity/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

The Cavalry is a Legendary Tracer skin priced at 1900 Overwatch Coins in Overwatch 2. This skin was part of the Ye Olde Overwatch Bundle that was available for 3300 Overwatch Coins.

The Cavalry features Tracer as a British Colonial Cavalry Soldier. The British Cavalry uniform inspires its color scheme. The weapon is covered in gold accents with a leather base on the handle.

10) Street Urchin

Street Urchin skin (Image via Solitaryemmy/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Street Urchin is a Legendary Tracer skin in Overwatch 2. It was obtainable at Tier 50 of the Season 2 Premium Battle Pass. This cosmetic is a great choice for players who resonate with Tracer's energetic personality and want a skin that reflects her more rebellious side.

Street Urchin gives Tracer a scrappy look. The standard streetwear aesthetic is given a twist with patchwork clothing, mismatched colors and textures, a steampunk chronal accelerator, and a backpack brimming with gadgets.

Check out more of our Overwatch 2 content:

Best Genji skins || Overwatch 2 Season 9 Patch Notes || Best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Illari || Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop skins tier list || Overwatch 2 Moira mythic skin || Jade hero weapons || Season 9 Competitive Rework || Pharah rework in Season 9 || Potential Cowboy Bepop collab ||