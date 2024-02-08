Is Pharah receiving a rework in Overwatch 2 Season 9?

The latest news from Blizzard Entertainment developers hints that Pharah will be getting a fresh rework in Overwatch 2 Season 9. The upcoming season is right around the corner, and the news of said character receiving a makeover is merely the cherry on top of the cake. The newest Season of OW2 will feature revolutionary changes, starting with the brand-new Competitive Rework.

Moving forward, new teasers indicate a potential event featuring a crossover between OW2 and the popular anime, Cowboy Bebop.

This article will provide a detailed brief on all the latest news regarding Pharah's rework in the game. While concrete details are yet to be disclosed by developers, here's what we know so far.

Overwatch 2 developer confirms Pharah rework for Season 9

Lead Hero Designer on Overwatch 2, Alec Dawson, recently made a comment on Twitter:

"Lots of gameplay changes coming for Season 9, including significant balance changes and our Pharah update."

OW2 fans are surprised at this announcement as no prior developments indicated a possible rework or update for Pharah in the game. As evident from the statement, the Hero will see a possible makeover to help her function better in a 5v5 setting.

Pharah's rudimentary kit only allows her to maintain aerial positioning and offers nothing but a mere boop as her secondary ability. As newer Heroes join the roster, she loses her efficiency and serves to be a liability rather than an asset in a team.

Furthermore, she poses a massive problem in the meta, and this new update might be a means to improve the quality-of-life for such gamers, addressing the oppressive Pharah-Mercy duo.

What else can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 9?

The latest news indicates that the upcoming season of OW2 will feature the Ancient Caller cosmetic for Moira as the Mythic rarity skin for the Battle Pass. Furthermore, the rudimentary Competitive Playlist will see a massive overhaul.

The latest update will provide players with a much more transparent competitive system. This will allow them to keep a tab on their wins and losses, the Skill Rating they earn or lose every match, and provide analysis on their probability of ranking up with regard to their win/loss streaks.

Furthermore, players will have to queue up for Placement matches to get their respective ranks again. As they progress through the ladder, they will be able to use the Competitive points they collect to unlock the brand-new Jade weapons in the game.

