Players frustrated as Tracer becomes "broken" in Overwatch 2 Season 9

Players are growing increasingly impatient as Tracer remains a menace in Overwatch 2 Season 9. The brand-new changes incorporated with the debut of Season 9 gave Damage Heroes a significant boost to their kit and implemented a system of healing penalties in the game. Essentially, any bullet or projectile that hits a player will cut down their healing received by 20%.

This has led to players abusing Tracer, with the Hero seeing a surge in her pick rate in the past few weeks. The Top 50 leaderboard in Overwatch 2 Season 9 has filled with players exploiting the Hero's kit to progress up the Competitive Ladder.

A Redditor, u/Big-Pension-7438, out of sheer frustration, states:

"I think Tracer needs a nerf"

A fair part of the community has weighed in with their opinions, providing a deeper insight into the core issue of the problem. To know more about it, read below.

Players demand immediate Tracer nerf in Overwatch 2 Season 9

Most of the community is frustrated with Tracer and is seeking immediate nerfs to the Hero in Overwatch 2 Season 9. As evident from the embed, over 75% of Top 50 Damage Hero players are maining the Hero, exploiting her to gain Skill-Rating.

The latest Season of OW2 introduced a system of 'anti-healing' where being hit by bullets and projectiles cut down on your 'healing received' by 20%. While on paper, this feature was supposed to offer improved balancing in the game, it has, in turn, wreaked havoc in the game.

Since the requirement of activating anti-healing is merely being hit by a bullet or projectile, Tracer's Pulse Pistols, which shoot 20 pellets per second, are being used to deal with consistent waves of debuffs against enemy players.

Players like u/Blaky039 and u/AgreeablePie believe that, rather than going down a rabbit hole of uncertain outcomes, the developer should nerf the "broken" Hero for the Season. This will only remain functional until a fool-proof plan for improving the heal-reduction system is implemented in the upcoming Season.

However, players expect a change with the mid-season update for Overwatch 2 Season 9, which has promised to address the concerns regarding the overwhelming DPS passive.

While official statistics for the upcoming nerf have not yet been released, players expect the developer to lean towards improving quality-of-life for the Support and Tank roles.

