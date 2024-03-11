"Make it official": Fans demand official Overwatch 2 DC crossover

It seems that fans can't help but imagine what an Overwatch 2 DC crossover would look like since both franchises boast a wide range of unique and interesting characters. This desire has manifested in the form of fan-created skin ideas for Overwatch 2 heroes, and the internet is buzzing with excitement about the potential for a crossover.

With Overwatch 2 recently bringing in stellar collaborations with the likes of Porsche and Cowboy Bebop, fans take it a step further, and this time, they want the comic giant to join the fray.

Players expect official Overwatch 2 DC crossover in upcoming seasons

Overwatch 2 has entered an era of fantastic collaborations, with Blizzard aiming to empty your wallets with tempting skins from Cowboy Bebop and official Porsche skins. However, this has left the fans demanding more. Fans have chosen DC Comics as their main target, with many hoping to see an Overwatch 2 DC crossover in the near future.

"We already have some DC inspired skin (more specifically Batman themed villains), so why not make it official?"

In a post on Reddit, u/cobanat believes that existing skins have already taken some inspiration from DC, with Batman-themed villain skins, but officially licensed skins are what would sweeten the deal. While there is no official confirmation or talks of any sort for this Overwatch 2 DC crossover, there is always a possibility of it happening in the future.

In the electrifying world of comic book crossovers, seeing the Overwatch universe and DC's iconic roster of heroes and villains come together is a tantalizing prospect. With each character possessing unique abilities and rich backstories, an Overwatch 2 DC crossover is expected to be both exhilarating and contentious.

Fans have imagined Sigma, the enigmatic scientist with control over gravity, standing toe-to-toe with the calculating genius of Lex Luthor. Their clash of intellects would send shockwaves through the multiverse, as Sigma's thirst for knowledge meets Lex's insatiable hunger for power. Meanwhile, Reinhardt, Overwatch's stalwart knight in shining armor, finds a kindred spirit in the form of Robotman, the stoic yet resilient member of the Doom Patrol. Both warriors possess unwavering courage and a commitment to justice that transcends the limits of their metallic shells.

Yet, ami the excitement, debates rage on about the perfect pairings. Some argue that Lucio, the Brazilian DJ-turned-freedom fighter, embodies the spirit of speed and heroism synonymous with The Flash, while others advocate for a more nuanced connection between The Flash and Tracer instead. Doomfist and Cyborg align in their shared themes of overcoming adversity and embracing cybernetic enhancements.

"I'd buy it"

u/beatauburn7 and several other users expressed strong desires to dish out money at this crossover, potentially screaming to Blizzard that fans' commitment to this project is something that the company can outright exploit. A Batman Genji skin idea is a particular favorite among Redditors.

Here are some of the notable responses from the community:

Comment byu/cobanat from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

Comment byu/cobanat from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

Comment byu/cobanat from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

Comment byu/cobanat from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

Comment byu/cobanat from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

With Overwatch 2's focus on a constantly evolving hero roster and a world brimming with potential, an Overwatch 2 DC crossover isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility. Whether Blizzard will heed the call of their fans and forge this comic book crossover remains to be seen.

But one thing's for certain—the potential for an official Overwatch 2 DC skin line has ignited the imaginations of fans, and the prospect of wielding hero abilities adorned with iconic comic aesthetics is a dream many players would love to see realized.