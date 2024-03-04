10 best Genji skins in Overwatch 2

Determining the best Genji skin has been a constant debate for Overwatch 2 players. From sleek and futuristic to downright demonic, Genji's cosmetic collection boasts a wide range of options. With recent buffs to its ultimate in season 9, Genji players are on the rise again.

Whether you're a deflecting demon or a swift-striking slayer, there's a skin to perfectly complement your playstyle. With Overwatch 2 bringing fresh looks to the cyborg ninja, the question remains: which skin best reflects your inner dragon?

So gear up and get ready to dominate the competition because we're counting down the 10 best Genji skins that'll leave your enemies saying, "Mada Mada!" (not yet!).

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Genji skins in Overwatch 2

Although not ranked very high in our Season 9 tier list, the cyborg-ninja, often dubbed as Overwatch's most edgy character, boasts a wide variety of skins. Here, we have the 10 best Genji skins ranked.

10) Ice Wraith

Ice Wraith skin as seen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This legendary skin from the Winter Wonderland event literally chills the competition. Genji's armor is transformed into razor-sharp ice, with icicles jutting out from his limbs and a frosty effect that emanates an aura of cold.

Genji's shurikens and blades are also made of ice, adding a layer of cold-bloodedness to the dragon blade kills you obtain.

9) Baihu

Baihu skin as seen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Inspired by the Chinese mythological creature Baihu, or White Tiger, this skin gives Genji a sleek and powerful look. The white and blue scheme is both elegant and striking, easily making it one of the best Genji skins out there.

8) Genos

Genos' skin as seen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The iconic cyborg hero Genos from One-Punch Man joined the fray in Overwatch 2 in a special Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man collaboration last year. Sporting his trademark mechanical arm and stylish design, this skin is a must-have for fans of both anime and Overwatch.

The skin is a part of the Genos x Genji bundle, available for 1900 OW coins.

7) Sentai

Sentai skin as seen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Calling all Power Rangers. Sentai Genji throws it back to the days of spandex and giant robots. This electrifying skin features Genji decked out in a bright green suit, channeling the iconic look of a Sentai team. With a bold visor and matching energy blade, Sentai Genji lets you fight for justice (and objective points) in style.

6) Cyber Demon

Cyber Demon is the first mythic skin in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unleash the formidable power of the Cyber Demon Genji skin, Overwatch 2's first mythic skin. This exclusive variant, earned as the level 80 reward in the inaugural battle pass, transforms Genji into a fearsome cybernetic demon.

Picture scruffy hair, menacing metallic claws, and a chilling oni mask that strikes terror into the bravest of souls. One of the best Genji skins with customizable features, each form is as formidable as the next, ensuring Genji strikes fear into the heart of every opponent, regardless of their resilience.

5) Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber skin as seen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For fans of sleek minimalism, the Carbon Fiber is one of the best Genji skins. Imagine Genji clad in a lightweight, high-tech exosuit crafted from the namesake material.

The dark, almost charcoal gray color scheme with subtle metallic blue highlights exudes a sense of silent power and efficiency. It's a perfect choice for Genji players who let their swift strikes and deadly aim do the talking.

4) Nihon

Nihon skin as seen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Steeped in tradition, the Nihon Genji skin offers a glimpse into the character's heritage. Dressed in a striking blend of white and red reminiscent of legendary Japanese swordsmen, this epic skin boasts a katana-inspired Dragonblade.

It's the best Genji skin for enthusiasts seeking to honor his samurai lineage and deep ties to his homeland, all while flaunting his cutting-edge cybernetic upgrades.

3) Blackwatch

Blackwatch skin as seen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For those who dig Genji's Blackwatch past, this covert ops skin is a must-have. Ditch the flashy colors for a more serious aesthetic — a black and grey color scheme with glowing accents reflects Blackwatch's morally ambiguous operations.

This skin is a reminder of Genji's time as a ruthless instrument against his own family, a period that continues to shape his identity.

2) Street Runner

Street Runner skin as seen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Step onto the streets with the flair-sporting Street Runner Genji skin. This epic ensemble tosses aside the classic samurai look for a contemporary, urban feel. Picture Genji striding confidently in a slick black hoodie with vibrant turquoise touches, teasing at his cybernetic essence underneath.

Simply put, it's the Overwatch 2 rendition of the Carbon Fibre skin. Ideal for Genji players seeking to flaunt their rebellious streak and assert their dominance on the battlefield. One of the best Genji skins, it is a must-have, available for purchase in the store for 1000 OW coins.

1) Oni

Oni skin as seen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A classic for a reason, Oni remains one of the best Genji skins in the game. The imposing oni mask and glowing red eyes are both intimidating and stylish. One of the most popular skins in the game, it transforms Genji into a terrifying oni warrior.

It's the perfect skin for players who want to strike real fear into the hearts of their opponents (through their gameplay, of course).