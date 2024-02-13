Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero Tier List (February 2024)

A fresh Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero tier list is ready for fans of the hero shooter title. Blizzard has finally released the ninth chapter for this hero-shooter title, bringing a list of balance changes to provide the community with a fair playing ground. These changes can affect the pick rate and meta combinations for various arenas as some gain buffs and others suffer nerfs.

The developers constantly tweak the power levels of the overall hero roster in an attempt to find the perfect balance. However, it is a tedious task and can be quite difficult even with accurate game data since the community manages to regularly find new exploits. Fortunately, we can gauge the potential of each hero on an individual scale.

This article will present a concise Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero Tier list.

Note: The hero tier list mentioned below reflects the opinion of the author and can differ for every individual.

All Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero Tier list

Expand Tweet

The first step to victory in Overwatch 2 is picking the right characters for the map. The next step is to establish a hero combination that can be used to push the opponents back and complete the objective of the mode. This is when a Hero tier list can help, as it aids your choice of heroes, ultimately helping you secure wins.

It is important to note that the tier list may change as the game receives more updates and hero balance changes. Till then, we've categorized all 39 Overwatch 2 heroes into five tiers based on their

S-Tier

Bastion in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

This is the highest tier on the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero Tier list. All heroes included in this tier can almost guarantee you a solid chance of winning because they are innately strong as of the latest patch. The ability kits of these characters are also tailored to have the most impact on the match.

The characters in the S-tier of this OW2 Season 9 Hero Tier list are as follows:

Bastion

Widowmaker

Zenyatta

Baptiste

Sigma

Kiriko

A-Tier

Lucio in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

This category of heroes mainly consists of those that could create meta combinations and team compositions only if played correctly. But if you can master these characters, you can hold down the fort even without much support from the team. However, that would take quite a bit of practice and grind to achieve such a level of expertise.

The characters in the A-tier of this OW2 Season 9 Hero Tier list are:

Lucio

Mercy

Soldier 76

Brigitte

Ashe

Sojourn

Junker Queen

Ramattra

Illari

Mauga

B-Tier

D.VA in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The heroes in B-Tier are not exactly the best in class but can be useful in specific scenarios. However, it's best not to fill the team with many of these characters as they might anchor down the squad’s overall performance. Some higher-tier heroes have also dropped to this tier after the most recent update that introduced several nerfs.

The characters in the B-tier of this OW2 Season 9 Hero Tier list are:

D.VA

Hanzo

Mei

Pharah

Tracer

Zarya

Ana

Sombra

Orisa

Echo

Lifeweaver

Torbjorn

C-Tier

Genji in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

These are heroes that you should not pick unless there is a team strategy or you have impeccable mastery over them. They can slow down the entire team and do not pack an ability that can turn the tides in almost any hero combination. However, they can be used to surprise the enemy team and take them down by simply overpowering them.

The characters in the C-tier of this OW2 Season 9 Hero Tier list are as follows:

Genji

Junkrat

Reaper

Reinhardt

Roadhog

Symmetra

Winston

Moira

Wrecking Ball

D-Tier

Doomfist in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

These are the weakest heroes in the entire hero pool and should not be picked unless you want to take a casual stroll in an unranked lobby. They cannot bring much value to the rounds or the team composition and usually need constant support to survive.

The characters in the D-tier of this OW2 Season 9 Hero Tier list are:

Cassidy

Doomfist

Check out more articles for Overwatch 2 updates, guides, and news.

OW2 Season 9 patch notes || When does Overwatch 2 Season 9 release? || OW2 new ranked rework explained || All hero changes in Season 9 || Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration || OW2 Jade weapons explained || Overwatch 2 Moira Mythic Skin ||