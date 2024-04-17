Clash mode is the newest unique addition to the list of game modes in Overwatch 2 Season 10, and it finally went live on April 16, 2024. Following the advent of the new season, players could hop into the arcade section to experience this LTM (Limited time mode) game mode available till April 29, 2024. It promotes tug-of-war gameplay, featuring a five-point capture mode order in a mirrored map.

Players must fight against their adversaries in a linear path where maneuverability will be the key to their success. Additionally, the developers have injected an element of excitement into the game mode, which highly tests players' teamwork and strategy-making abilities.

Hence, whether you’re a veteran or a new player, it might get a bit confusing while exploring this mode. Hence, this article will explain the newly introduced LTM in Overwatch 2 Season 10.

Clash Mode in Overwatch 2

Clash mode in season 10 of Overwatch 2 may seem like the traditional capture point mode, but it’s not. Taking inspiration from the old Overwatch game mode dubbed Assault, the developers have made this mode more appealing by slightly tweaking the rules.

Players have to face their opponent on a mirrored map featuring five points, lying in a straight line. Moreover, players can choose any role of their choice as the Hero selection menu remains similar to open queue matches.

Initially, the main capture point lies in the center, and players have to fight against opponents to get a hold of it. Upon capturing the center point, they’ll gradually progress toward their opponent's territory to capture the point on that end. If failed, players have to capture the point on their territory by defending the point from the enemy team.

Both teams will act as attackers and defenders, similar to Push. Players have to capture points back and forth according to the point spawn. The team that first hits the five-point mark will win the game.

Maps available for Clash Mode in Overwatch 2

Till now, the Overwatch 2 developers have released only one map named Hanaoka. Introduced as a part of Hanamura, this map brings back memories for the veteran players of Overwatch. Despite being a limited-time trial, the original map contains pivotal information about the backstory behind the Shimada and Hashimoto clans.

Will Clash be a core game mode in Overwatch 2?

The Hanaoka map is set to be released in Season 11 of Overwatch 2. Hence, it’s quite evident that the Clash mode will also be released in the next season.

Meanwhile, Aaron Keller and his team have promised to look forward to the community's reactions regarding the new map. According to those reactions and based on the number of leavers, they’ll decide whether to rework the map or not.

