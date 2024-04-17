Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops brings players a lot of joy and a whole collection of Legendary cosmetics. With the new Season's debut, there has been a massive change in Hero abilities, numerous balance adjustments, a whole new game mode, and many other such additions and changes. As promised by the developers, Overwatch 2 Season 10 is packed with content, and players are inevitably excited to get back into the grind.

This article explores all that's coming with the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops and the avenues through which you can get your hands on them.

All rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops

The latest Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops will feature a total of three collectible cosmetics and in-game items. Here's a list of what's included in the current drops:

Roadhog Victory Pose Crushing Blow Highlight Intro Cyclops Roadhog Legendary skin

Players will be excited to get the Cyclops Roadhog Legendary skin, which was previously featured in the Battle for Olympus event. Inspired by Greek mythological figures, the Cyclops Roadhog will be a fantastic addition to your collection, and considering it's a free drop, you should obtain it.

How to earn Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops

Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch drops (Image via Blizzard Entertainment and Twitch.tv)

Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops are fairly easy to earn. Like other Twitch events, stay tuned to official Overwatch 2 drop-sponsored streams. You will be able to verify whether a specific stream is sponsoring drops by checking the 'Drops enabled' tag on their pages.

Each of these items has a different watch time requirement and upon fulfilling the criteria, you will be eligible to claim these items. Here's the skin and their required watch time criterion:

Roadhog Victory Pose: 2 Hours of watch time

2 Hours of watch time Crushing Blow Highlight Intro: 5 Hours of watch time

5 Hours of watch time Cyclops Roadhog Legendary Skin: 9 Hours of watch time

You must have your Twitch Account connected with Blizzard.net to successfully get these Twitch drops. To do so, follow these steps:

Open Twitch.tv on your browser.

on your browser. Log into the platform or sign up.

Go to your profile and navigate to the 'Connections ' tab.

' tab. Proceed to the Blizzard Battle.Net section and click on 'Connect.'

section and click on Log in with your respective credentials and authenticate the connection.

Upon doing so, your Twitch and Blizzard accounts will officially be connected. As you progress through the watch time criteria, you can navigate to the 'Drops and Rewards' section of Twitch and successfully claim the reward.

