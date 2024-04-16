Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 10, named "Venture Forth," are all set to debut on April 16, 2024. Several Heroes from the roster, particularly Wrecking Ball and Venture, have undergone changes to enhance the gameplay for players. Moreover, the devs have promised to inject new life into the game from the beginning of the season. They are providing a unique take with Heroes and Villains swapping sides.

Amidst all this, Venture's debut remains the highlight of the season. Additionally, the Overwatch devs are bringing back a fresh look for the Hanamura map. We’ve already got a glimpse of these upcoming changes via the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developers’ update.

That said, here’s a detailed list of all the Hero changes in the tenth chapter of Blizzard Entertainment’s in-house tactical 5v5 shooter.

List of all Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 10

With the new Damage Hero joining the lineup, below is a detailed description of all Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 10:

Tank Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 10 update

Doomfist

Rocket Punch

The empowered punch is no longer consumed when the windup is canceled by using a Seismic Slam or Power Block.

Junker Queen

Carnage

Impact damage increased from 90 to 105.

Reinhardt

Earthshatter

Knockdown duration increased from 2.75 to 3 seconds.

Shockwave range increased from 20 to 25 meters.

Sigma

Experimental Barrier

Movement speed increased from 16.5 to 20 meters per second.

Wrecking Ball

Grappling Claw

Hold the jump input while the Grappling Claw is attached to the terrain to retract it, pulling yourself towards the anchor point. This action can be rebound in his hero settings.

Now has a one-second cooldown if Wrecking Ball never reaches ramming speed before canceling the ability. Interrupting him with Hack, Hinder, and stuns will still trigger the full cooldown.

The maximum duration timer no longer triggers unless he reaches ramming speed.

Adaptive Shield

Can now be reactivated to redistribute up to 300 overhealth to nearby allies, capping at 75 per person.

Enemy and ally detection radius increased from 10 to 13 meters.

Minefield

Health increased from 50 to 60.

Damage Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 10 update

Sombra

Virus

Total damage over time decreased from 100 to 90.

Tracer

Recall

Cooldown increased from 12 to 13 seconds.

Pulse Bomb

Base projectile size decreased from 0.2 to 0.1 meters. The total projectile size is now 0.25 meters.

Venture

Drill Dash

Impact damage decreased from 60 to 40.

Damage over time increased from 40 to 60.

Clobber

Impact damage decreased from 40 to 30.

Damage over time increased from 30 to 40.

Tectonic Shock

Vertical knockback decreased by 30%.

Support Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 10 update

Illari

Solar Rifle

Primary fire recovery increased from 0.2 to 0.25 seconds.

Secondary fire heal-per-second increased from 105 to 115.

Lúcio

Sonic Amplifier

Damage per projectile decreased from 20 to 18.

Soundwave

Damage increased from 35 to 45.

Lifeweaver

Rejuvenating Dash

Heal increased from 50 to 60.

Tree of Life

Pulse healing increased from 75 to 90.

Moira

Biotic Grasp

Damage per second decreased from 65 to 60.

Coalescence

Self-heal per second increased from 50 to 55.

