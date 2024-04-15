Overwatch 2 Mercy Mythic skin: All variants, how to buy, and more

The Mercy Mythic skin will make its debut in Overwatch 2 Season 10 on April 16, 2024. This skin boasts multiple variations for Mercy and her character weapons in the game. Season 10: Venture Forth will introduce a wide array of new customization options to Overwatch 2. The Mercy Mythic skin, named Vengeance, has delighted support players, as their beloved healer has received a fresh makeover.

This article will review the Vengeance Mercy skin, its cost, and how players can potentially acquire it in the game.

All variants for Mercy Mythic skin

Expand Tweet

Vengeance Mercy is a new Mythic cosmetic with unique variants and customizable options. Players can get three versions of this item, each with a distinct look and appeal. It features a visor that spans both eyes, a single-eye visor alternative, and a full skull mask option. This skin also offers three distinct color schemes: red, blue, and purple

Mercy's staff and blaster weapons in this skin also have various iterations to choose from. The distinctive skull mask is a key element of this Mythic item that lends the character a bold and intimidating aesthetic.

How to buy Vengeance Mercy Mythic skin

Expand Tweet

Once Season 10 releases on April 16, 2024, the Mercy Mythic skin will be available for purchase with Mythic Prisms, a new in-game currency in Overwatch 2. This can be used for unlocking and upgrading Mythic skins, the highest cosmetic tier in the game.

The Vengeance Mercy Mythic skin can be brought from the Overwatch 2 Mythic Shop. The base skin can be unlocked by spending 50 Mythic Prisms, whereas the Mythic customization options cost 10 Mythic Prisms per set.

The total cost of this skin comes to around 80 Mythic Prisms. To purchase this item, players must first get the Premium Battle Pass, which, throughout its various tiers, will reward players with a total of 80 Mythic Prisms upon completion. This amount is sufficient to get one Mythic skin in the game. However, it is important to note that players will first have to buy the premium version of the battle pass to gain all the Mythic Prims.

For more Overwatch 2 Season 10 news, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback