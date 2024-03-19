Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update: All Heroes will be free again

Blizzard Entertainment has released the official Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update news. The game's director, Aaron Keller, shared updates and insights into the game's development in an official news update released on March 19, 2024, on the PlayOverwatch YouTube channel and other official Overwatch 2 handles.

Blizzard unveiled their plans for Overwatch 2, what exciting changes they will be bringing in the Hero unlock system, and what other plans they have for the title. This article will delve into the details of the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update.

Overwatch 2 to unlock entire Hero Roster in Season 10 Update

All Heroes unlocked

Starting from Season 10, all heroes will be immediately unlocked for players according to Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update. This eliminates the need to grind through the Battle Pass to access favorite characters.

New players will still go through a hero unlock system as they learn the ropes, but the overall experience should be smoother. Additionally, all existing heroes from the original Overwatch will also be freely playable. This move opens up the hero pool for everyone and allows for more strategic team compositions.

Mythic customization revamped

The Mythic system is getting a makeover! The Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update showcased the Mythic Shop, a new way to earn, upgrade, and unlock those coveted Mythic hero skins. The shop will allow players to progress toward past and present seasonal Mythic skins using the Premium Battle Pass.

Players will have more control over skin customization and can upgrade specific parts of the Mythic skin they desire. They can also obtain other Mythic skins they might have missed. This system offers flexibility and a chance to unlock desired Mythic skins.

Beyond the update

The developer update covered hero availability and the Mythic Shop, but more updates may be coming. Blizzard hinted at addressing disruptive players, tweaking competitive group restrictions, and adding a streamer mode for anonymity. Stay tuned for further announcements as we approach Season 10.

Overall, Season 10 of Overwatch 2 is going to be a game-changer. Blizzard is revamping the Mythic system and making freely available heroes to make the game more accessible and rewarding for new and returning players. Season 10 promises to offer a fresh and exciting experience for everyone, regardless of their experience level.

