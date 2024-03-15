What is the new Health Status in Overwatch 2?

Following the recent release of a Season 9 mid-season patch, the developer introduced a new Health Status in Overwatch 2. Players have been wondering what this feature is all about, and in a recent Reddit post, a user named u/Calm-Key2837 gave an explanation.

Soon after the patch went live, the title made it to the headlines due to massive gameplay changes. Previously, players could see their Health Status change due to Ana's Biotic grenade. However, the developer has now introduced a more transparent system where players can see if they've been affected by the DPS passive or not.

That said, this article will explain the new Health Status in brief, alongside the meaning of the icons.

Health Status in Overwatch 2 explained

Ever since the developer implemented the Health Status in Overwatch 2, players have been curious to know what those tiny symbols inside the health bar signify. From DPS's passive damage ability to the effect of Ana's Biotic grenade, all consequences will be shown in that existing health bar.

Hence, let’s take a look at the significance of those tiny symbols:

Ally Ana Nade/ Healing Buffed

Ally Ana Nade (Image via Reddit/u/Calm-Key2837)

Players can see a yellow-colored arrow symbol pointing upwards if they get hit by Ana’s Biotic grenade from any distance. Upon its impact, participants will receive a 90-health buff.

DPS Passive/Healing Reduced

DPS Passive Effect (Image via Reddit/u/Calm-Key2837)

With the recent nerf in the DPS Passive ability, players will receive only 15% reduced healing instead of 20%. If players see their Health Status in Overwatch 2 as a purple-colored arrow symbol pointing downwards, they are affected by the newly introduced DPS passive ability.

Having said that, players who are receiving damage from the DPS role will get 15% less healing from their teammates for a period of 2 seconds.

Ally Ana Nade + DPS Passive

Ally Ana nade + DPS Passive effect (Image via Reddit/u/Calm-Key2837)

If players are affected by Ally Ana Nade and DPS passive, they can observe an upward yellow arrow and a downward purple color as their health status. The yellow-colored arrow pointing upward will signify that you’re being hit with a Biotic grenade from Ana of your team.

Additionally, the purple-colored arrow pointing downward will signify that you will receive 15% less healing from your teammates. Whenever you see this symbol, you should be more aware, play passively, and not get yourself killed in action.

Enemy Ana Grenade

Healing blocked by Enemy Ana (Image via Reddit/u/Calm-Key2837)

Players observing a no-heal sign on their Health bar will signify that they’ll not receive any heals from their teammates or any kind of source. Whether it’s an Ana grenade or Junker Queen’s ultimate, players will be restricted from receiving any heal and should play passively to avoid unwanted circumstances unless they have Kiriko.

Click on these articles to learn more about Overwatch 2 news and guides:

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop || Overwatch 2 joins Riyadh Esports WC || Should Blizzard release a paid version of Overwatch 2?