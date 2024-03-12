Overwatch 2 officially joins in Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024

Overwatch 2 is all set to join the Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024 in the summer. In a recent X post by @ESWCgg, it has been unveiled that Blizzard’s very own tactical shooter is now a part of the Summer Esports World Cup alongside games like Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Rainbow 6 Siege, and made it to the headlines.

The Esports World Cup Foundation is trying to bring in all the popular FPS titles and connect its players through diverse communities worldwide. This article will give you a brief idea about Overwatch 2 joining the Summer World Cup.

Expectations from the Overwatch 2 Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024

The Overwatch 2 Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024 will be hosted in the Gamers8 arena, the largest gaming and event destination in the heart of Riyadh. Fans worldwide are eligible to attend this offline World Cup starting in the early summer of 2024. However, the organizers have yet to disclose the official date for it.

We’re currently witnessing the OWCS (Overwatch Champions Series) by Blizzard Entertainment X ESL Faceit group, and the tactical shooter joining the Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024 will mark the debut of another major tournament for the game, along with the OWCS.

The ongoing OWCS will open up an opportunity for the Overwatch 2 professional teams to qualify for this tournament. Additionally, various qualification criteria are to be added in the near future.

As per the X post by the Esports World Cup authority, we can see two spirit dragons climbing above the famous CN Tower in Toronto, Canada. Some netizens speculate that the organizers might be paying tribute to how Toronto Defiant used to define the Overwatch competitive scene with their contributions.

The main goal of hosting the World Cup will be to transform the heart of Saudi Arabia into a gaming capital. Moreover, by organizing this tournament, players and fans will harness revolutionary tech they could never imagine.

ESL founder and CEO Ralf Reichert has addressed the FPS community:

“We’re bringing together all the best games, including these titles and the rest of our competitions, to connect an unprecedented variety of global communities. We’re excited to have them be a part of this first-of-its-kind event.”

As mentioned earlier, the Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024 in the Gamers8 arena will be open to both tourists and esports enthusiasts. Besides hosting numerous tournaments, it’ll be a total fest that includes family-friendly shows, music, and more.

Fans who can’t attend this offline event due to some restrictions can also watch it via top streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. Until we get more information regarding the Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024 schedule, format, and more, stay tuned to the Sportskeeda Overwatch 2 page.

