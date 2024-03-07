Overwatch Champion Series(OWCS) Groups Stage NA: Format, schedule, and more

Overwatch Champion Series (OWCS) Groups Stage NA is right around the corner, and the hype for a brand-new championship series for the esports title is exhilarating. After the untimely end of the Overwatch League (OWL) in 2023, the game's competitive scene was left in shambles.

However, Blizzard's announcement introducing the Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) in 2024 was targeted toward replacing OWL with a more transparent and open way for players from their respective regions to compete.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of what's coming with OWCS in 2024 and further detail the upcoming schedule, format, and all relevant details associated with the event. Read below for a detailed brief.

Format for Overwatch Champion Series (OWCS) Group Stage NA

Expand Tweet

The Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) Group Stage NA will feature a more open way for players to compete, allowing the registration of up to 512 teams for the championship. It will feature four weeks of intense competition, which has been divided into three distinct phases.

A detailed list of the format has been given below:

Phase 1: Open Qualifier - 512 teams, nine rounds of Swiss Play

Open Qualifier - 512 teams, nine rounds of Swiss Play Phase 2: Open Qualifier - 16 teams, GSL Group Play

Open Qualifier - 16 teams, GSL Group Play Phase 3: Main Event - Eight teams, Double-Elimination bracket

Schedule for Overwatch Champion Series (OWCS) Group Stage NA

Expand Tweet

Overwatch Champion Series Groups Stage NA is about to kick off, and with the Roster Locks secured on March 1, 2024, players are gearing up to carry their teams to success. If you want to stay on top of things, a detailed schedule of the Groups Stage NA will be provided below:

Week 1

Day 1

March 8, 2024: 1 pm PT/4 pm ET/2:30 am IST (next day)

1 pm PT/4 pm ET/2:30 am IST (next day) March 8, 2024: 2:30 pm PT/5:30 pm ET/4 am IST (next day)

Day 2

March 9, 2024: 2 pm PT/5 pm ET/3:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT/5 pm ET/3:30 am IST (next day) March 9, 2024: 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET/5 am IST (next day)

3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET/5 am IST (next day) March 9, 2024: 5 pm PT/8 pm ET/6:30 am IST (next day)

Day 3

March 10, 2024: 2 pm PT/5 pm ET/3:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT/5 pm ET/3:30 am IST (next day) March 10, 2024: 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET/5 am IST (next day)

3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET/5 am IST (next day) March 10, 2024: 5 pm PT/8 pm ET/6:30 am IST (next day)

Where to watch

You can catch the live stream of the Overwatch Champion Series (OWCS) Groups Stage NA on the official Overwatch esports channel on YouTube or Twitch. Alternatively, if you want some friendly banter, tune in to your favorite content creator who might be streaming the tournament's live broadcast.

For more Overwatch 2 news, check these links below:

Pharah rework II Overwatch 2 Hotfix patch II Moira Mythic skin II