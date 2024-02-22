Overwatch 2 hotfix patch notes (February 21, 2024): Major projectile changes, Zarya buffs, damage stat buffs, and more

The Overwatch 2 hotfix patch notes for February 21, 2024, have been released. The patch is meant to fix the innumerable imbalances caused by the recent projectile update that came with the debut of Season 9. While the majority of heroes benefitted from it, a select few have become extremely overpowered in the game.

Blizzard Entertainment has taken due notice and rolled this hotfix in the hopes of fixing the ongoing exploits. For a detailed look into the Overwatch 2 hotfix patch notes, keep reading.

Overwatch 2 hotfix patch notes for Season 9 (February 21, 2024)

The Overwatch 2 hotfix patch notes for Season 9 are now live in the current build of the game. Here are the changes that have been implemented:

Tank Heroes

1) D.Va

Light Gun

The base projectile size was reduced from 0.25 to 0.2 meters.

2) Roadhog

Take a Breather

Damage reduction increased from 40 to 50%.

3) Zarya

Particle Cannon:

Primary fire minimum damage increased from 85 to 95 damage per second.

Primary fire maximum damage increased from 170 to 190 damage per second.

Damage Heroes

1) Hanzo

Bow

Base projectile sizes were reduced from 0.1 to 0.075 meters. The total projectile size is now 0.175 meters.

2) Junkrat

Concussion Mine:

Cooldown decreased from eight to seven seconds.

Minimum damage increased from 20 to 55.

Maximum damage increased from 110 to 120.

3) Soldier: 76

Pulse Rifle:

Now uses the smaller 0.05-meter hitscan projectile size modifier. The total projectile size is now 0.05 meters.

4) Tracer

Pulse Pistols:

The minimum falloff range was reduced from 12 to 10.

5) Widowmaker

Widow's Kiss:

Now uses the smaller 0.05-meter hitscan projectile size modifier. The total projectile size is now 0.05 meters.

Scoped shot damage falloff min-max range increased from 40-60 to 50-70 meters.

Support Heroes

1) Illari

Healing Pylon:

Cooldown decreased from eight to six seconds.

Cooldown when destroyed by enemies decreased from 15 to 12 seconds.

Captive Sun:

Sunstruck explosion damage increased from 100 to 160.

Sunstruck explosion now has damage falloff again, reducing damage by up to 25

2) Lucio

Sonic Amplifier:

The base projectile size was reduced from 0.15 to 0.1 meters. The total projectile size is now 0.25 meters.

3) Mercy

Caduceus Blaster:

The base projectile size was reduced from 0.25 to 0.2 meters. The total projectile size is now 0.3 meters.

4)Zenyatta

Base health decreased from 100 to 75.

Snap Kick:

Knockback decreased by 25%.

