5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Illari

Pairing up particular Heroes with Illari in Overwatch 2 can help improve your gameplay as you look to grind your way up the rank ladder. Hailing from Peru, she is the 38th addition to Blizzard Entertainment’s 5v5 tactical shooter’s Hero roster. Following the release of Season 6, she came into play, mostly as a secondary Support.

The youngest human Support Hero (18 Years) has the ability to heal with her Pylon and Solar rifle. She can place her Pylon in any corner of the map, healing any of her teammates during intense situations. Illari’s ability is beneficial for mobile Heroes with erratic movements, like Junkrat, Genji, and others.

Besides her ability to provide unconditional healing, she has proven to be a menace with the help of her Solar rifle. Additionally, her ultimate, Solar Flare, can wreak havoc inside the arena. Hence, pairing her up with some Heroes from every class will allow players to use the character to the fullest.

That said, we've listed the five best Heroes to duo with Illari in Overwatch 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Zarya, Genji, and three more Heroes that can partner up with Illari in Overwatch 2

1) Zarya

Zarya in Overwatch 2

Judging by Illari's abilities in Overwatch 2, Blizzard’s tactical shooter’s very own Russian Soldier, Zarya is one of the best choices to pair up with her. Both their ultimate abilities are made for each other. Combining Zarya’s Gravitation Surge with Illari’s Captive Sun might ensure a team kill if used correctly.

Moreover, as Illar’s Solar rifle inflicts heavy damage to low HP characters on critical shots, Zarya can easily finish those characters when leading the frontline.

2) Genji

Genji is one of the best DPS' to pair with Illari

Genji is a character with high mobility in Overwatch 2. Being a fragile character in-game, he often needs a constant source of healing, which is where Illari’s Healing Pylon comes into play. Despite Genji’s erratic movement throughout the battlefield, her pylon can take care of him.

Moreover, Illari can deal so much critical damage to her adversaries that Genji’s shurikens can eliminate them quickly.

3) Orisa

Orisa is one of the best Tanks to duo with Illari

Tank characters who can complement Illari's abilities with their kit are a great fit in Overwatch 2. Orisa is one of the toughest Tanks to face in Blizzard's tactical shooter. Despite a recent change in the usual meta of the current season, her pick-rate remains intact. Combining both of their ultimates brings the most value in winning any team fight.

While Orisa’s Terra Surge can agglomerate enemies in a small area, Illari’s ultimate can take care of the rest. Her ultimate deals a massive amount of damage, preventing enemies from running away.

4) Ana

Ana in Overwatch 2

Ana is a Support Hero who synergizes well with Illari in Overwatch 2. Hailing from Egypt, this bounty hunter can do wonders if paired well with Illari. Apart from providing long-range healing to her teammates, she can use her biotic grenades to create a mess in the enemy backline. That’s when Illari comes into play.

With the help of her Solar rifle or Captive Sun, she can wreak havoc inside the arena. Moreover, while Ana plays the role of a primary healer, Illari can take charge to inflict damage and shake the backline of any enemy team.

5) Doomfist

Doomfist in Overwatch 2

Doomfist is considered one of the best choices to pair with Illari in Overwatch 2. Being a meta choice in Season 9, he often needs a Support character who can keep up with him despite his erratic movement. By placing the Pylon beyond enemy sights, Illari provides the right amount of healing to Doomfist.

Moreover, she can engage in the fight without worrying about his healing. Combining Doomfist's ultimate with Illari’s Captive Sun might also lead to a teamkill or help your team gain space big time.

