Should Blizzard Entertainment release a paid version of Overwatch 2?

After the success of its predecessor, hopes of a paid version of Overwatch 2 were dashed as it turned out to be using a free-to-play model - much to the fanbase's dismay. This is understandable since players spent a lot of time and money on the original game. Furthermore, they felt cheated after Overwatch 1 was eventually shut down in favor of the sequel.

This brings up a fascinating question: Will a separate paid version of Overwatch 2 solve many fans' woes? Hypothetically speaking, what changes would such a new model bring? If Blizzard does decide to go down this path in the future, could this guarantee a renewed burst of popularity?

How a paid version of Overwatch 2 could satisfy fans

A premium version seems like the way to build back player trust. After all, Overwatch 2 Season 9 monetization continues to be lacking, with fans still critical of overpriced skins and other cosmetic options. Let's assume this hypothetical paid version has a USD $25-30 price tag and features a complete overhaul of the monetization system.

Here's how we think Blizzard should approach each aspect for a hypothetical paid version of Overwatch 2:

Hero unlocks

The new Overwatch 2 heroes being locked behind match progression makes no sense (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As it stands now, free players new to Overwatch 2 must hit certain progression tiers to unlock the new heroes introduced in the game, such as Kiriko and Sojourn. Otherwise, they cannot use them in a match.

However, this results in an unfair advantage right out of the box, which will be done away with in a premium version. Although, frankly, there is no reason for this to exist even in the free version in the first place as well.

Battle Pass

Besides skins, most BP rewards feel pointless and should be done away with in a paid version of Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is one of the main attractions of the game; a Battle Pass allows players to grind through tiers and earn in-game rewards. Unfortunately, in its current state, whether players are only redeeming the free tracks or own the Premium Battle Pass, most rewards are worthless, such as Souvenirs. The key highlights include Epic, Legendary, and Mythic rarity skins for the Season, plus the in-game currency.

Given that many countries have banned loot boxes and even subsequent games that feature them, it is unlikely that Blizzard will revert to the original means of rewarding players like in the first game. As such, the existing premium Overwatch Coins are here to stay.

Currently, the Battle Pass only hands out Overwatch Legacy Credits (indicated with a white icon) - these allow purchasing older skins, emotes, and more. A paid version should not just remove useless cosmetics, but reward in-game currency - of both the free and premium variety - more frequently to players.

Shop

Reducing the outrageous prices of these cosmetics should be one of the first priorities of a paid version of Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Most fans have an ax to grind with the Shop, the source of purchasable cosmetics and add-ons in Overwatch 2. Much angst has been targeted toward the price of skins, emotes, and other in-game items. Worst of all is the periodical cycling of older skins and making them cost premium Overwatch Coins in the Shop when they can be bought for cheaper Legacy coins.

For a paid version of Overwatch 2, Blizzard should drastically reduce the prices for cosmetics whether they use the Legacy or premium currency. Doing away with Overwatch Coins does not sound feasible as the game receives many crossovers that see the addition of brand-new cosmetics - such as the latest Cowboy Bebop Overwatch 2 crossover skins.

The developers should thus tailor the Shop content price to a range that is appealing to buyers of a hypothetical paid version of Overwatch 2, while also not driving away the free user base. This leads us to the next key aspect that must change for the better.

Player experience

While Overwatch 2 gameplay is fun, the accompanying progression systems do not feel rewarding (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The most important part of any live-service game is how well it treats its consumers and whether or not it respects their time and money. Right now fans have been complaining about the lack of free skins in Overwatch 2 - case in point, the StarCraft-inspired Kerrigan Widowmaker skin.

It was handed out to Overwatch 1 players for free, but required players to pay premium money to purchase as part of a limited-time Winter Wonderlands Battle Pass in the sequel. Then there is the grind for free players - 60 Overwatch Coins are rewarded for completing weekly challenges.

Players should be able to earn more in a paid version of Overwatch 2. Furthermore, they should also be allowed to purchase any skin released thus far over the series' nearly decade-old history. The same applies to Battle Passes that expire after each Season; instead, players should grind any BP whenever they wish and reap the rewards for their invested time, effort, and money.

This last part will make for a solid addition to the current F2P version too. Blizzard's tactics of utilizing player FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) to dangle rewards out of their reach is one of the biggest grievances fans have with the company. If we do see a paid version of Overwatch 2 in the future, it should make quite a few fans happy, or make for an interesting change of pace at the very least.