Could Season 10 see the return of previous Overwatch 2 Mythic Skins?

If there is one aspect of Blizzard's latest hero shooter players look forward to, it has to be the Overwatch 2 Mythic Skins. These intricately detailed hero cosmetics are rewarded to owners of the Premium Battle Pass of any given Season for completing it. Unlike the Legendary tier ones, these also feature unique animations, voice lines, effects, and more.

So it is no surprise that fans eagerly look forward to the new Mythic Skin every Season in the 5v5 multiplayer FPS game. However, this also means that players who skipped out on the past Battle Passes have no way of obtaining those skins.

Thankfully, Blizzard Entertainment has promised they are set to return - but when can players look forward to it?

Can fans expect to see older Overwatch 2 Mythic Skins return soon?

There have been various Overwatch 2 Mythic Skins over the Seasons (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Revealed last year at BlizzCon 2023, the company has promised a future Battle Pass rework in 2024. In other words, upon completion, fans will be able to either get the Mythic for that season or forego it in favor of one of the older skins.

Including Season 9, here is the complete list of all Overwatch 2 Mythic skins released thus far in order:

Cyber Demon Genji (Season 1)

Zeus Junker Queen (Season 2)

Amaterasu Kiriko (Season 3)

Galactic Emperor Sigma (Season 4)

Adventurer Tracer (Season 5)

A-7000 Wargod Ana (Season 6)

Onryo Hanzo (Season 7)

Grand Beast Orisa (Season 8)

Ancient Caller Moira (Season 9)

Expand Tweet

Currently, it is unclear when this quality-of-life update to obtain the desired Overwatch 2 Mythic Skins upon completion of a Battle Pass will arrive. Game Director Aaron Keller suggested that more details will be shared in early 2024. So, if we had to hazard a guess, then Season 10 sounds like the right time to bring these changes aboard

With the brand-new DPS hero called Venture also arriving in the next Season, this update would be a step in the right direction for the future of Overwatch 2. The game has been constantly lambasted by fans for poor decisions from the publisher, such as overpriced skins in the Shop and bots in matches (including Competitive ones).

The large hitbox change with Season 9 has been the latest controversial point about the game now. Fans are not happy, to say the least, especially since the series is now free-to-play. Only time will tell if Blizzard truly is heeding community feedback to improve the user experience for their fanbase or if things will continue as is.