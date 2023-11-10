Overwatch 2's first non-binary DPS hero Venture: Expected release window, abilities, and more

Overwatch 2's Blizzcon 2023 garnered a lot of popularity, and the unveiling of Venture, an upcoming DPS hero in the game, was one of the biggest highlights at the event. Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that Venture will be the first non-binary hero in the title. The developer also introduced a brand-new Support hero, codenamed Space Ranger.

Furthermore, the Competitive system in Overwatch 2 will be reworked by next year, a much-needed change that has been requested by the community ever since the game's release.

This article takes a look at Venture, their abilities, and any other information about them.

What is the expected release window for Venture in Overwatch 2?

Venture, the first non-binary Damage hero for Overwatch 2, is expected to be released upon the debut of Season 10. While no date has been confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment, our prediction is that the hero will arrive by March 2024.

This is based on the current pattern, where a season typically spans for around nine weeks on average. With Season 8's release confirmed for December 5, 2023, we believe that Season 10 will arrive by March 2024.

Venture's abilities

Blizzcon 2023 revealed that Venture's abilities are centered around their mobility. Venture will be a 200 HP hero who will have the additional ability to generate 50 Shields upon using their secondary fire.

Venture possesses a drill-like weapon, which can be used to shoot out projectiles. It can also be used to lunge at a certain distance. While this secondary fire directly translates into a form of attack, it also acts as a great mobility tool to cover distance or flee from unfavorable situations.

Venture has the ability to dig into the ground and cover distance while being completely invulnerable to all forms of enemy attack, as discussed by a Blizzard Entertainment developer on the Blizzcon 2023 stage.

The hero's ultimate ability has not yet been revealed yet, and we expect the developer to do so soon.

Venture's release in Overwatch 2 will certainly be a historic moment, marking inclusivity in the gaming community.