Overwatch 2 new hero Mauga: Abilities, playstyle, and more

With BlizzCon 2023 ongoing right now, Blizzard Entertainment has much in store for Overwatch 2 fans. This includes the reveal of the brand-new Tank hero Mauga. Hailing from Samoa, this walking-talking behemoth of a tank is a force to be reckoned with. As the 39th addition to the Overwatch roster, he brings chaos and a whole lot of pain to the battlefield.

Let's see what new abilities Mauga comes with and what kind of playstyle players should expect from him.

Mauga is the latest Tank addition to Overwatch 2

This giant wields two chainguns, one in each hand: Gunny on his left and Cha-Cha on his right. With both firing in succession, he can make quick work of anyone who dares stand against him. With subsequent support and crowd control abilities thrown in for good measure, he can be devastating in the right hands.

Here are all of Mauga's abilities in Overwatch 2:

Incendiary Chaingun: His primary fire fires an assault of firey bullets that can ignite foes on repeated impacts

Volatile Chaingun: His secondary fire supplements the Incendiary Chaingun by dealing critical damage to foes set on fire, tho

Overrun: Active ability. Charge forth and launch an area-of-effect stomp that damages and staggers foes. Mauga is invincible while charging. Hit the primary fire button during charge to unleash the stomp manually. It has a five-second cooldown

Cardiac Overdrive: Active ability. Allows nearby allies to take reduced damage and heal on dealing damage. It has a 10-second cooldown.

Cage Fight: His Ultimate is an immensely powerful crowd control utility that traps him and his allies inside a dome-shaped barrier while granting him infinite ammo

Berserker: Unique passive ability. Gain temporary health when dealing critical damage to enemies

Mauga is the latest addition to the game (Image via Overwatch 2)

Overall Mauga is a pretty interesting character and matches the vibe of the new Samoa map. With two guns at his side, he just might be the Bastion of the Tank roster. It should be noted that both guns use the same pool of a 300-round ammo magazine. However, they dovetail with each other by allowing players to deal increased damage with the secondary fire if the enemy is burning.

Throw in the high rate of fire for both guns, and opponents will need to prioritize Mauga as the main threat when encountered. His Overrun is a great utility tool to not cover large gaps quickly. Furthermore, the invincibility perk ensures opponent abilities that can restrict movement, like Sigma's ultimate Gravitic Flux, will be rendered useless.

It can also disrupt enemy crowds with the stomp AOE effect, which is great for throwing off opponents who are targeting a specific hero on your team. Cardiac Overdrive is also a solid ability that incentivizes teamwork, as allies in range will not just take less damage from enemy attacks but also heal when they inflict damage of their own.

All of his abilities in the game (Screenshot via Overwatch 2)

That is not to say Mauga is invincible, though. Despite a 625 base HP, he can be easily killed if the team's Supports become complacent. Heroes that strike from range, like Widowmaker, Hanzo, Ana, and so on, can be problematic to deal with since the chainguns begin to lose their impact at medium range and beyond.

His Cage Fight Ultimate can be multi-faceted if gamers play their cards right. The ability creates a large barrier around him, which restricts his movement to within the space of the dome. As a bonus, it grants him unlimited ammo, which can easily chew through foes trapped with him, as the dome also chains the latter.

So, depending on where the dome is deployed, players can either protect their team from harm while being an invincible threat to enemies or invade and distract their opposition while immobilizing them. Overall, Mauga has a very aggressive playstyle that requires a bit of caution and timing to execute well.

After him, three more heroes will join the roster in 2024. He is currently playable for a day in Overwatch 2, before the official launch of Season 8 on December 5, 2023.