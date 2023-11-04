Overwatch 2 teases three new heroes at Blizzcon 2023

Excitement is brewing in the hearts of Overwatch 2 players as information about new heroes surfaced at Blizzcon 2023. Ever since Illari's release in Season 6, it was only a matter of time before a new Tank or a Damage hero made their way into the game. Having received requests for one since 2019, Blizzard Entertainment has finally revealed Mauga, an upcoming Samoan Tank hero.

An array of content is ready to be released for Overwatch 2, and players have never been more excited. This article covers all associated details with regard to the reveal and release of new heroes in the game.

All upcoming heroes in Overwatch 2

Blizzcon 2023 teased three new heroes who will join the Overwatch 2 roster by 2024. These heroes will fill all three roles, i.e., Tank, Damage, and Support, respectively, upon their release.

Mauga

Mauga in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The highly anticipated Tank hero, Mauga, will join the roster by the end of 2023. His release has been confirmed to be on December 5, 2023. It will mark the debut of the new season, i.e., Season 8, while Rise of Darkness will finally come to an end.

Mauga will be a force to be reckoned with. Wielding fire-breathing machine guns, the hero definitely has a commanding presence on the field. Players who seek to try his abilities can do so from November 4, 2023, to November 5, 2023.

Mauga will be the 11th hero joining the limited Tank roster, and players expect his kit to be meta-defining.

Venture

Venture in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Venture is among the new heroes teased during Blizzcon 2023. Players will see their arrival in the game's Damage roster with the debut of Season 10 in 2024. There has been no other information regarding the hero. However, their official concept art seems to indicate that they might be a projectile-based hero.

Venture carries a huge cannon in their arms, similar to Zarya's Particle Cannon. Our speculation revolves around the hero possessing a similar photon beam to Zarya or Symmettra. However, this is mere speculation.

Space Ranger

Space Ranger in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Codenamed Space Ranger, the new Support hero teased during Blizzcon 2023, will be released with Season 12 in 2024. They are in very early development, as Season 12 is quite a distance away.

Fans speculate that Space Ranger could have ties to Sigma and his galactic lore, seemingly connected to a number of missing pieces in the game's storyline.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.