"Literally nothing changed" - Overwatch 2 players react to unimpactful Support nerfs in Season 7

As the mid-season patch for Overwatch 2 Season 7 went live, players across the globe were expecting the Support class to finally receive some well-deserved nerfs across the board. While a number of adjustments were made to the roster, it has become quite apparent that the community is unhappy with many of the changes made with the new update.

A member of the Overwatch 2 community, @Logooooooooo, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his dissatisfaction with the lack of significant nerfs for the Support class. He proceeds to say:

"Literally nothing changed, the busted parts remained busted"

From the looks of it, the majority of the community agrees with the sentiment. For a more detailed brief on the community's take on the new Support nerfs, read below.

Overwatch 2 community largely disappointed with mid-Season Support nerfs in Season 7

Popular Overwatch 2 content creator, @Flats_OW, posted on X (previously Twitter) showcasing the new Support nerfs being patched in with the mid-season update. User @Logooooooooo commented and mentioned that despite these little nerfs (which barely affect the general meta of the game) Supports still remain busted with abilities that render them invincible in the game.

Mere cooldown nerfs do not address the core issue of the class, i.e., the overwhelming power they have over other classes when it comes to crowd-control, their great self-sustain abilities, and their potential to deal an unfair amount of damage.

Another popular OW2 content creator, @dafran, supplemented @Logooooooooo's comment with his post. He explained in detail that the Support class arguably has some of the smallest hit-boxes the game has to offer while possessing some of the most broken abilities, like Kiriko's Protection Suzu.

The Support class has seen quite a power creep since Season 2 of Overwatch 2, and many believe that they now have the actual potential to demolish any Damage hero in a 1v1 duel. A class made for healing and backing up teammates should not out-damage a class whose focus is to attack opponents in the game.

X user, @balancedoutt, agreed that Supports should be losing duels with Damage class Heroes, provided both the players have equal skill. However, the former's ability wheel not only allows them to win the matchup but also ensures they live long enough to help sustain their team and themselves while they are at it.

The general consensus in the community is that the nerfs that have been handed out to the class are simply not enough. These recent balance changes have mostly targeted utility usage, but the core problem revolves around the class's damage-dealing output, and this is yet to be addressed.

