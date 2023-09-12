Illari's release in Season 6 of Overwatch 2 has been met with enormous positivity by the OW community. A hybrid Support hero, she is capable of outputting incredible amounts of damage while simultaneously keeping her team alive in the toughest of situations. Her primary healing utility, Healing Pylon, is essential to output enough healing for the team.

Naturally, the Healing Pylon, being a destructible deployable item, needs to be protected. Our guide will showcase 10 overpowered spots for players to use, maximizing the utility of the Pylon while keeping it safe from enemy fire. Read on for a more detailed explanation.

10 overpowered locations for Illari's Healing Pylon in Overwatch 2

With this guide, our aim is to showcase one extremely overpowered placement for 10 different maps in Overwatch 2. Follow along with the provided resources for an accurate replication.

1) Havana (first defense point)

Healing Pylon in Overwatch 2's Havana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To place this Healing Pylon, players must do the following:

Head to the building facing the attacker spawn in the first defensive point in Havana.

Take the flight of stairs and turn right.

Upon reaching the ledge, look up and place the Pylon vertically.

This Healing Pylon is perfect for defending the initial aggression coming from the Attacker Spawn in Havana. The Pylon will distribute healing not only across the first floor of the building but also to all players playing from the ground.

Furthermore, it is tactfully placed to keep it safe from enemy fire. Anyone seeking to destroy this pylon will have to overextend, possibly resulting in their elimination.

2) Esperança

Healing Pylon in Overwatch 2's Esperança (Image via Blizzard Entertainment))

This Healing Pylon in Esperança can be placed in the following manner:

Head up to the clock tower in the middle of the map.

Point your crosshair as shown in the image above.

Throw the Healing Pylon, it should stick to the window and automatically get concealed by its frame.

The Pylon is extremely safe in this position and is hardly visible to the enemy team. This placement is perfect to tackle the initial stalemate and fight that takes place in Push maps.

3) Circuit Royale (defense)

Healing Pylon in Overwatch 2's Circuit Royale (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Pylon in Circuit Royale in Overwatch 2 can be placed by following these steps:

Head up to the bridge overlooking the first choke point.

Go to the room shown in the image above and stand parallelly in front of the vase.

Place the Pylon with its head facing outwards (as shown in the image).

This Healing Pylon is perfect for defending against aggression from the enemy team in the initial half of the cart push. The Pylon is safe from enemy fire and will provide healing to all members playing from the bridge and the room displayed in the image.

4) Dorado (first defense point)

Healing Pylon in Overwatch 2's Dorado (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The displayed Pylon is perfect for engaging against the enemy in Dorado. With quite an aggressive placement, this will allow players to entirely shut down the opposition from pushing the cart to the first point.

To place this Pylon, follow these steps:

Head to the building near the attacker spawn (as shown in the image).

Using Outburst, climb the building.

Place the Healing Pylon on the parapet wall (as shown in the image) and jump off.

With its enormous range, the Pylon will keep all members engaging from the ground and the building safe from enemy fire.

5) Route 66 (second defense point)

Healing Pylon in Overwatch 2's Route 66 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To achieve this overpowered Healing Pylon, proceed with the following guide:

Head under the shed, near the trough.

With your crosshair facing the middle of the wooden extension, throw the Pylon.

Correctly executing the move will land the Healing Pylon as displayed in the image.

This Pylon's placement is perfect for defending the second phase of the payload push on Route 66. Placed under the cover of an impregnable shed, the Healing Pylon will ensure that all players remain healthy while fending off enemies.

6) Blizzard World (second defense point)

Healing Pylon in Overwatch 2's Blizzard World (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Pylon possibly has the least effective range. However, it does a fantastic job of keeping the frontline warriors alive as they defend the payload from being pushed to the second point in Blizzard World.

To achieve this placement, follow these steps:

Jump atop the bridge overlooking the choke point near the first capture point.

Walk to the rocky structures and use Outburst to reach the metal structure amidst the rocks.

Throw down your Healing Pylon in the right corner, as shown in the image.

Safely placed, enemies will be left confused by the continuous flow of healing that players will receive from the Healing Pylon.

7) Junkertown (first attack point)

Healing Pylon in Overwatch 2's Junkertown (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Oftentimes, the initial choke point in Junkertown is hard to surpass. With this extremely safe Healing Pylon ensuring an unlimited supply of healing, players will have a much easier time dismantling enemies.

To put up this Pylon, head near the bridge and lob it at the left corner of the metal sheet (as shown in the image). Despite its simple placement, the Pylon is safe from any incoming attack.

8) Rialto (second defense point)

Healing Pylon in Overwatch 2's Rialto (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Much like the Junker Town placement, this Pylon is a no-brainer. Follow these steps to execute this Healing Pylon:

Go to the first floor of the building facing the first point.

Lob a pylon adjacent to the wall.

Placing it anywhere between the two open windows will ensure a safe and useful Healing Pylon.

Using this, sharpshooters and any Heroes playing from the first floor of the building will be safe. It is aggressively placed to fend off attackers from pushing the payload further than the first point in Rialto.

9) Eichenwalde (second defense point)

Healing Pylon in Overwatch 2's Eichenwalde (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Healing Pylon is extremely overpowered and a great pick to defend Eichenwalde's second point. Placed in the bushes, the Pylon is barely visible to enemies and will keep everyone's health topped up in the worst of scenarios.

To use this Pylon, follow these steps:

Head to the bridge adjacent to the second point.

Walk near the bushes, as shown in the image.

Crouch and deploy a Healing Pylon on the opposite wall. If done right, it should be placed exactly as shown in the image.

10) Shambali Monastery (second defense point)

Healing Pylon in Overwatch 2's Shambali Monastery (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To put up this Healing Pylon, players must do the following:

Head to the landing facing the first point.

Face the wooden beam on which the Pylon is placed (as per the image).

Throw your Healing Pylon on the wooden beam, it should land horizontally.

Safe from incoming attacks, this Pylon is aggressively placed to refrain enemies from progressing further than the first point in Shambali Monastery.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 news and guides.