Overwatch 2 error code BN-564: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Overwatch 2 was released on Steam with Season 6: Invasion on August 10, 2023. Since then, a number of dormant errors, such as the error code BN-564, have reportedly resurfaced. During the days of the previous title, this error was solely for PlayStation users and would prevent them from logging into the game.

As we transition into Overwatch 2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness across all platforms, the BN-564 error has seemingly resurfaced, and is now affecting PC users as well. This has mostly been seen affecting those who have opted to install and play the game via Steam.

How to fix error code BN-564 in Overwatch 2

Error code BN-564 in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The reason for error code BN-564 in Overwatch 2 is somewhat skeptical. While some sources trace it to an account desync, others believe that it is solely an issue on Blizzard's server. There have been multiple reports attesting to both these possible causes, and our guide will help players overcome them with absolute ease.

Follow the possible solutions listed below to bypass this error and get back into your daily grind for Overwatch 2.

1) Restart your router

Though it might seem pretty redundant to do so, restarting one's router has been the most optimum and consistent fix for the BN-564 error in the game by far. With the internet connection freshly re-established, you will be able to queue for games in no time.

2) Re-link your Battle.net profile with Steam/PSN/Xbox

Linking Battle.net with your respective client (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Since the issue is mostly associated with third-party apps hosting the game, other than Blizzard.net, you can visit account.battle.net/connections and proceed to re-link youe Blizzard accounts with your respective Steam/PSN/Xbox profiles. This method has also proven to be useful, especially for those who play on consoles.

3) Checking for server maintenance

A possible cause of this error has been traced back to Blizzard hosting server maintenances. Players who are already queued or are in-game are still left playing, but those who try to log in are faced with the error code BN-564.

This issue reportedly has surfaced multiple times during official server maintenance and the only fix for that is to patiently wait it out. Stay tuned to Blizzard's official channels to keep constantly updated regarding the servers' status.

4) Verifying game files

Verifying integrity of OW2 files on Steam (Image via Valve)

Sometimes, due to faulty internet connection or even disrupted game shutdowns, the game files can possibly get corrupted. You can opt to open your respective game clients, be it Battle.net or even Steam, and proceed to verify the files' integrity.

Doing so will ensure all game files are healthy, and whichever file is corrupted or seemingly missing is appropriately replaced by the launcher client.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportkeeda.