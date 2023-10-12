5 best Heroes to duo with Sombra after Season 7 rework in Overwatch 2 (OW2)

Sombra, with the release of Season 7 Rise of Darkness in Overwatch 2(OW2), has received a much-needed rework to her kit. The Hero, which thrived diving the backlines being sneaky, can no longer ensure success from such a selfish playstyle. However, her kit, with the latest rework, has been transitioned to help her be more useful in team fights, assisting her teammates during the action.

This article will help players choose the five best Heroes in Overwatch 2 that complement Sombra's playstyle ever since her reworked release.

Five heroes that dominate Overwatch 2(OW2) when paired with Sombra: Doomfist, Bastion, Genji, and more

Stealthy yet more powerful than ever, Sombra's new changes call for a massive change in her playstyle. With a more team-centric kit, we believe a number of Heroes dovetail with her. Our list primarily catered to a dive composition, which we believe is what serves her kit best.

Below is a list of five Heroes in Overwatch 2 that we believe perfectly complement Sombra after her rework in Season 7:

1) Doomfist

Doomfist in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ever since his buff, Doomfist has seen a tremendous increase in his pick rate. The Hero thrives in chaos and is one of the best Tanks that can opt for a dive playstyle and simultaneously brawl. The key to utilizing this pair is communicating and targeting players who are easy targets for Sombra's Hack ability.

A combination of her new Virus alongside Hack paired with Doomfist's Rocket Punch is a recipe for disaster. Any 200HP hero will simply be picked off unless utility is dumped with Immortality Field or Protection Suzu.

2) Bastion

Bastion in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While it might seem unconventional, Bastion, along with Sombra, can be a deadly duo to deal with. For this match-up, Sombra must communicate any targets susceptible to her Hack. While doing so, Bastion can reconfigure into his Assault Configuration and shred down the designated target.

While the recurring usage of this strategy against squishy Heroes might not seem effective, coordination of both these abilities will eliminate a Tank Hero in a matter of seconds. Furthermore, a combination of Sombra's ultimate, EMP, alongside Bastion's is another devastating ability matchup.

3) Genji

Genji in OW2 (Image via Activision)

By pairing Genji with Sombra, we definitely take part in an entire dive composition. Genji, with his mobility, is capable of following Sobmra around the map. While doing so, the pair can choose a target to Hack, drop the Virus ability on, and, with Genji's Shurikens and Swift Strike, ensure that elimination is achieved with the least resilience in Overwatch 2 Season 7.

An even better combination is their ultimates. With Sombra's EMP, all targets caught in the open will be liable to lose a chunk of their health, which will be exploited by Genji with his very own ultimate, Dragonblade.

4) Zarya

Zarya in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zarya's pick rate has been on a constant rise in Overwatch 2. Being an unstoppable force, there are only a few things that counter her on the field. This Hero is also simpatico with Sombra, especially ever since her rework. With the recent buff to Projected Barriers, Sombra can take riskier engagements as she goes for Hacks and dumps her Virus onto enemies.

Not only does that provide Zarya with a lot of Energy, it further increases both players' efficacy on the field. Their compatibility is centered more around passively blending each other's abilities rather than making flashy plays. Furthermore, players can combine E.M.P. along with Zarya's ultimate Graviton Surge to ensure easy team wipes.

5) Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Wrecking Ball is a great pick to duo with Sombra in Overwatch 2. The two work best as they relentlessly dive into enemies, consistently Hacking enemies and pressuring the enemy backline.

Wrecking Ball also received a buff recently, which allows him to easily finish 200HP with a well-placed Piledrive. Both the Heroes complement each other's playstyle by being a constant hindrance for the enemy team.

None