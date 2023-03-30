5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Bastion

Blizzard Entertainment’s revamped 5v5 first-person hero shooter, Overwatch 2, essentially has the same core gameplay mechanics as its predecessor. Team play has a huge role in the game, and being in sync offers more chances of victory than trying to execute selfish plays.

With Overwatch 2 offering over 30 heroes on its roster, it is entirely up to the players to use their creativity to try and figure out different combinations. While there are naturally certain selections that achieve team synergy, the game definitely rewards creativity for any niche picks being turned into meta characters.

Bastion is quite a versatile choice who can synergize with a lot of heroes on Overwatch 2’s roster. What he lacks with mobility, he can compensate with damage. Whether you’re playing with friends or looking for a duo in Competitive play, these heroes can definitely influence your game in the right way.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 best heroes for synergy with Bastion in Overwatch 2: Mercy, Reinhardt, and more

1) Mercy

Mercy is a support hero in Overwatch 2. She provides healing and damage buffs to anyone she links up with her Caduceus Staff.

She is the best pick to pair with any Damage hero who can dish out damage in such explosive numbers. Her 30% damage buff makes the already formidable Bastion a literal killing machine, allowing him to pick off enemies in seconds. Even the sturdiest heroes like Reinhardt seem like flies when faced against the Mercy-Bastion duo.

2) Ana

Ana, another support hero in Overwatch 2, provides incredible synergy with Bastion. With her Biotic Rifle, she can stay a safe distance away from the chaos and keep Bastion’s health up while also providing suppressing fire.

Her Sleep Dart can be used to incapacitate enemies. Combined with Bastion’s Assault configuration and Ana’s Biotic Grenade, any sleeping target can be instantly eliminated.

The most fearsome synergy between them is exhibited when Bastion is Nano-Boosted. With the 50% damage increase buff, his potential to absolutely demolish the enemy team goes off the charts.

3) Reinhardt

Reinhardt’s massive shield comes incredibly handy when paired with Bastion. With Assault configuration, Bastion can safely expulse extremely high damage while being safely covered by Rein’s shield. Furthermore, anyone seeking to fight Reinhardt head-on will have a tough time with Bastion raining a storm of bullets on them.

Reinhardt’s Shatter and Bastion’s Artillery can be paired to form a combination of two devastating ultimates in Overwatch 2. A perfectly timed execution of this would eliminate anyone caught by the stunning effects of the Shatter.

4) Zarya

Bastion and Zarya complement each other perfectly when on the battlefield together in Overwatch 2. With Zarya’s Projected Barrier, the former is relatively safe from enemy attacks, while gathering energy for her and causing immaculate amounts of damage simultaneously.

Her Projected Barrier allows Bastion to be very aggressive in the field with his Assault configuration. It has enough potential to easily melt down anyone who dares face him.

Graviton Surge, Zarya’s ultimate, can be used to launch a gravity well that sucks anyone near its radius. With this cue, Bastion can use his ultimate, Artillery, and, wipe anyone caught in the Graviton Surge to ashes.

5) Genji

Bastion synergizes surprisingly well with Genji considering how different their kits are. With the former on the offensive, he can cause extreme amounts of damage to the enemy team.

Genji excels at being one of the best mobile heroes in the game. With this advantage, any hero that Bastion might have weakened falls prey to the former's Swift Strike. Genji can also deflect any projectile that might be targeted at his teammate and provide safety.

This duo requires great communication and good positioning to work together in Overwatch 2. If players are able to achieve that, Genji and Bastion could easily dominate the enemy team in the field.

More about Bastion and his kit

Left forsaken in the devastating Omnic Crisis, Bastion wakes up to find himself in a changed world. Once brimming with hostility, this machine now possesses curiosity and fascination for nature. Finding his way into the hands of Torbjörn, he now fights for the survival of humanity.

Bastion possesses the ability to transform between Assault, Recon, and Artillery in Overwatch 2. His full-mobile mode, Recon, allows him to fire a steady sub-machine gun at medium range.

Bastion’s Assault configuration renders him into a killing machine. Arguably one of the strongest damage heroes in the game, he becomes a slow-moving tank with a powerful cannon. He can shoot 30 bullets per second, causing over 300 damage to any target. Furthermore, his turret being hit-scan makes him the biggest threat against any aerial target and even tanks.

Bastion’s A-36 Grenade fires a bomb that can bounce off walls and explode. Besides causing damage, proficient players often make use of it as a repositioning tool. His ultimate, Artillery, makes Bastion immobile and allows him to fire three artillery shells causing 550 damage in the center ring.

Poll : 0 votes