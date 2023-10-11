Overwatch 2(OW2) Season 7: Rise of Darkness has rolled out, bringing a whole bunch of content with it. From returning LTMs to brand new Halloween-themed events, Season 7 is expected to spike the game's popularity. Furthermore, all players logging in between October 10 and October 17, 2023, will also receive a free reward of 3,000 Overwatch Credits.

With this update, there have also been balance changes implemented, most of which are targeted toward the oppressive Orisa/Zarya meta the game saw in the previous season. Read on for more information.

All buffs and nerfs introduced in Overwatch 2 (OW2) Season 7 Rise of Darkness

Orisa (nerfed)

Orisa in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Orisa was previously buffed in Season 6. A slight tuning adjustment made this tank an unkillable force in the game. From the lowest to the highest ranks, she saw an insane spike in her pick rate. With Season 7, Orisa's Fortify damage reduction is seeing a nerf from 50% to 45%.

Ramattra (buffed)

Ramattra in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ramattra's playstyle revolves around playing at a tempo, juggling with his cooldowns. An extended timer for Nemesis form often hindered this option for players. This update has buffed the hero and reduced his Nemesis Form cooldown from eight to seven seconds. He will definitely see a surge in his pick rate.

Wrecking Ball (buffed)

Wrecking Ball in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Wrecking Ball's impact on the game has often been nulled due to the amount of crowd-control abilities available to heroes. The few times he is useful, his weapon spread is too erratic to finish off low-health enemies. His Quad Cannons have been buffed, and to reach maximum spread, players must shoot 30 bullets (previously 20).

Cassidy (buffed)

Cassidy in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Cassidy has received a minor buff in Season 7 of Overwatch 2. His damage reduction during Combat Roll has been increased from 50% to 75%. This will help him sustain himself better in the game.

Mei (nerfed)

Mei in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mei's overpowering Deep Chill ability has been removed. This is a great balance change, removing a layer of CC from the game. However, she has simultaneously been balanced by increasing her weapon damage from 70 to 100. Also, she now immediately slows enemies when using primary fire in Overwatch 2.

Torbjorn (nerfed)

Torbjorn in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Torbjorn saw a steady but definite power creep in Season 6 of Overwatch 2. With the new update, his Overhealth bonus has been decreased from 100 to 75hp, and his primary fire recovery increased from .48 to 51 seconds. This is a great change made to balance out the playing field.

Brigitte (buffed)

Brigitte in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Brigitte is seeing a small buff with the release of the new season. Her Whiplash is now more effective with a small damage buff. The damage has been increased from 70 to 80, which will help her keep dive heroes at bay.

Illari (nerfed)

Illari in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Illari's burst healing was above par in Season 6. The capability to fully heal a tank in a matter of a second or two was overpowered, to say the least. Her healing output has been nerfed from 120 to 105, which will put her on par with other Support heroes.

Sombra (buffed)

Sombra in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sombra has seen a major rework to her kit, and a number of her abilities have been buffed. The hero no longer plays out in a sneaky fashion but, rather, will take a more frontline role in team fights. Each of her abilities has been buffed, making her a strong asset to have on one's team.

