All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion: Bastion and D.Va buffs, Mercy nerf, and more

Season 6 of Overwatch 2, titled Invasion, is live right now. This is the biggest update Blizzard Entertainment's latest 5v5 hero shooter has received thus far. With it, players are introduced to many additions: the brand new Support hero Illari, the Flashpoint game mode, and more. However, as with other seasons, there are changes and tweaks to existing heroes to adjust the metagame.

These include buffs as well as nerfs to fan-favorite heroes. Let's take a look at each and see what has changed

All buffs and nerfs introduced in Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion

D.VA (Buffed)

D.VA is one of the best Tank heroes in the game, and her efficiency is enhanced thanks to these buffs. Quicker Boosters cooldown from three and a half to four seconds ensure she can dive back into action faster, while the Pilot (popularly known as Baby D.VA) gains immunity to damage for a mere 0.4 seconds when getting out of the mech. This ensures players are not killed instantly during the transition phase.

Doomfist (Buffed)

Doomfist has slowly but steadily started to make a difference in the Tank scene of Overwatch 2. He does not see many changes except that his Seismic Slam now only takes six seconds to recharge after using it instead of seven. These changes should allow him to generate more Overhealth at a faster rate.

The Power Block change will help Doomfist incur less damage from attacks like Bastion's A-36 grenade, Cassidy's mag grenade, and so on. He is a fairly tricky hero to use, and these changes should help newcomers get more comfortable with his playstyle.

Orisa (Buffed)

Orisa has been a middling Tank hero for the past season, and new buffs should help her perform better. For one, the damage fall-off for her main Augmented Fusion Driver weapon has been increased to 20 meters from 15 so she can deal more damage over a greater range.

Fortify health bonus also gets a big boost, going from 75 to 125 - this means she has more overhealth when using the ability. Using Fortify, if she has any Armor left, it caps her damage cap, meaning she has lower effective health than before, so this change counterbalances the lower health gain.

Ramattra (Buffed)

Overwatch 2's omnic warrior is also getting a buff, the same as Doomfist. In other words, his block ability during the Nemesis form reduces damage taken from stuck projectiles. However, one could argue he has been nerfed at the same time as his Annihilation Ultimate gauge cost has been increased by 12 percent. In other words, he will take longer to build up Ultimate Charge.

Sigma (Adjusted)

Sigma is the only Tank hero to get an adjustment, which relates to his movement. Unlike most other heroes in Overwatch 2, he floats slightly off the ground, and his movement is floaty as a result of that. This was at odds with his Tank passive that reduces knockback, as it took him longer to recoil from its impact. This has been tweaked to bring him in line with other heroes.

Winston (Buffed)

The genius gorilla Winston also does not see many changes, although his secondary fire is getting buffed. He uses the Tesla cannon, which, although weak on paper, can be handy to annoy foes, especially grouped up. The secondary attack fires a ranged bolt that does not deal much damage like his primary attack but is enough to poke at the opponent's health.

To aid with that, the secondary reload is reduced to just a second from 1.2. However, do note that despite the quicker recharge, the recovery time has been increased for this adjustment. In other words, players will be unable to spam this move in quicker succession than before the patch in Overwatch 2.

Bastion (Buffed)

Bastion is one of the most unique DPS heroes in Overwatch 2 but also the most vulnerable due to its large hitbox. A series of major buffs not just make it more reliable on the battlefield but also enhance its survivability. The latter is most obvious with its Assault mode granting 50 Armor health. The default Recon mode now also reloads faster at 1.2 seconds.

The Ultimate tweak allowing the reticle to cover 25 meters per second makes covering ground faster too. However, it is the big bad A-36 Tactical Grenade that sees the biggest tweaks. Its max damage fallout has been reduced to 50 percent from 70, allowing foes to get knocked back further. Reduction to detonation speed from 0.5 to 0.35 seconds ensures the target is hit quicker.

Recoil now also recovers quicker, allowing players to return to the action faster. The grenade's projectile size is larger now at 0.25 versus 0.2. Furthermore, it deals more impact damage, at 30 compared to the previous 15. These changes should help the friendly warbot climb the ranks in Overwatch 2 to become a better pick for the current metagame.

Cassidy (Nerfed)

The DPS category charismatic cowboy gets some nerfs. His Peacekeeper revolver's damage fall-off has been increased from 25-45 meters to 25-35. In other words, beyond 25 meters range, his attacks deal less damage. The annoying Magnetic Grenade now has a travel time of 1.5 seconds.

So opponents in Overwatch 2 will no longer have to worry about being "chased" by the grenade as it will explode after that period of time. The slow hindered effect has also been reduced to 25 percent from 30. At the very least, his base health has been increased to 2225 from 200, so there's that.

Hanzo (Nerfed)

The bow-wielding DPS marksman also gets nerfed for Overwatch 2 Invasion, although it is a strange modification. Previously, his arrow could be drawn, and the pull-back process stayed intact even when climbing or scaling a wall. Now that is no longer the case, so Hanzo players must equip their arrows in the bow after reaching solid ground.

Sombra (Nerfed)

The DPS class swift hacker Sombra is also getting tweaked for the worse. Her EMP Ultimate is one of the most powerful in Overwatch 2, capable of hacking everyone in its vicinity while also destroying shields. As such, the Ultimate cost has been increased by 15 percent. Additionally, EMP is no longer able to destroy Lifeweaver's Tree of Life Ultimate, which is a win for players of the Support hero.

Soldier 76 (Nerfed)

Soldier is one of the best picks for newcomers, given he is a perfect balance of power and ease of use. However, his Helix Rocket and Tactical Visor Ultimate are incredibly strong, especially in the right hands. So they have been nerfed. The former deals less splash damage at eight — instead of 90, while the latter's Ultimate cost has been increased by 10 percent.

Torbjorn (Buffed)

The dwarf-esque Torb gets mild buffs, especially to swap and swing time. He can switch a little bit faster between his Rivet Gun and Forge Hammer at 1.4 seconds swap speed instead of 1.5. The hammer also wings faster at 0.6 seconds to help repair his Turret faster in action. Additionally, his primary fire's recovery time has been reduced to 0.44 seconds, meaning he can hit in quicker succession.

Ana (Nerfed)

One of the most powerful Support heroes in Overwatch 2, Ana, is getting a nerf. Her Biotic Rifle's primary fire damage is reduced to 70 instead of 75. This is a big change, especially for Tracer users out there who could be knocked out with two hits since she only has 150 HP. From the dev's perspective, this offsets her long-range sniping capability.

On that note, her unscoped projectile size when attacking foes has been slightly increased, from 0 to 0.1. This should allow her to deal with close-range threats a little easier.

Brigette (Nerfed)

The flail-wielding melee support Brigette has been in a state of flux since the debut of Overwatch 2, and this time, she is getting some nerfs. For one, her Barrier Shield's health is being reduced to 225 from 300, which is a big blow. Additionally, her Rally Ultimate cost has been increased by six percent since the development found it too effective for how quickly it charges.

Kiriko (Buffed)

One of the new heroes introduced in Overwatch 2, Kiriko players can expect this Support hero to perform even better now. Yes, her Protection Suzu's healing has been reduced to 40 from 50. However, it now deals an additional 30 when cleansing a negative effect (like anti-heal) - that combines for 70 health gained. The "knockback" effect has been removed as well.

Her offensive ability, the kunai, deals more damage per hit at 45 versus 40 before, and the recovery time between kunai throws is reduced from 0.55 to 0.5 seconds. However, the damage multiplier for headshots has been reduced from three times to two and a half.

Lifeweaver (Buffed)

The last new hero introduced in Overwatch 2 was the Support category Lifeweaver, and as such, he is getting some big tweaks. His base health has been reduced from 200 to 175. However, he now has 50 Shield health. This means he has a total health of 225. Furthermore, one of his two fired Thorn Volley shots will have reduced spread, making him slightly more viable during offense scenarios.

His Rejuvenating Dash now heals himself for 50 instead of 25 health. The Life Grip's lockout duration has also been increased to 0.5 seconds to prevent the ally's moves from being canceled when gripped. The biggest change, however, is the Tree of Life Ultimate.

While this ability still heals all allies in the vicinity of the tree, 50 percent of its overhealing (i.e., heal goes to waste if the target is at max health) is now converted to overhealth to increase the efficacy of this ability.

Lucio (Buff)

The groovy DJ Lucio also sees some neat buffs. His Crossfade allowed him to switch between two modes: speed boost and healing and could be toggled at any time on the fly to aid allies. This time around, using the ability during the Amp It Up buff will reduce the self-healing penalty to zero percent. This is supposedly to help Lucio with survivability.

Mercy (Nerf)

One of the fan-favorite Overwatch 2 Support heroes is getting nerfed. While her healing and movement abilities have been left unchanged, her damage-boosting secondary fire now only buffs ally target damage by 25 percent instead of 30.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion is live across all platforms, including PC (via Steam and Battle.net), PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch.