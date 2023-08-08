What to expect from Overwatch 2 Season 6? New hero Illari, Invasion story missions, and more

Overwatch 2's upcoming Season is almost here, and the excitement is building, especially since developer Blizzard Entertainment dropped a new trailer detailing what's to come. In a nutshell, there are lots to look forward to. These range from a brand new hero to co-op missions and more. This should help further liven up the multiplayer gameplay of this 5v5 FPS game.

With so many additions coming soon, you should have plenty to keep yourself occupied, from an overhauled tutorial to a new battle pass.

Here's everything coming to Overwatch 2 for Season 6 Invasion

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



An all-new adventure begins in pic.twitter.com/cVbdrSl7IN New story. New Hero. New ways to play.An all-new adventure begins in #Overwatch2 : Invasion, launching Aug 10 at 12pm PT

For starters, there are the PvE co-op missions. The Null Sector is taking over, and the heroes of Overwatch must band together to stop the invading threat. These have been a highlight of Overwatch 2 since the game's announcement, and after some controversy, they are finally making it in - even though the $15 player-gating makes it a turn-off for fans.

Stylosa @Stylosa First look at Illari, the new Overwatch 2 support hero! What ya think? pic.twitter.com/SieJQwBTzc

Then there is the brand new Support hero, Illari. This new Peruvian character boasts an energy projectile weapon that could be mistaken for a sword - though, in reality, it is seemingly not unlike Zarya's. She seems to possess a surprising amount of verticality with an ability that launches her into the air while knocking foes away.

She can heal her teammates using a turret that latches onto surfaces. Finally, her ultimate seems to be called Captive Sun - this launches her into the air, not unlike the Tank class hero Sigma, followed by a blast at the target location that decimates those in its path. Overall she seems a very damage-centric Support, even ahead of the likes of Kiriko and Zenyatta.

Another inclusion many fans will look forward to is the new Flashpoint mode for Overwatch 2. Set across two newly unveiled maps, Suravasa and New Junk City, this game mode sees players fight for control over flashpoint areas strategically located around large, beautifully crafted maps. To top it all off, there is an overhauled tutorial called Hero Mastery.

Set across various handcrafted practice levels, it allows you to come to grips with learning how different heroes work. For example, one objective sees Reinhardt protect an ally bot from incoming projectiles as it crosses their line of sight. The large hammer-wielding Tank must use its shield to keep it from getting in harm's way.

Stylosa @Stylosa



Omnic style skins look sick tbh Ana MYTHIC SKIN?! Overwatch 2 Invasion Battle Pass skins first look!Omnic style skins look sick tbh pic.twitter.com/8i9kx6LjzR

All of this is encapsulated by a brand new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass. A bunch of exciting skins seems to be in store for fans, available for various fan favorites like Reinhardt, Symmetra, Ana, and more. Many of these picks also seem to receive Null Sector themed skins donning them with cold, robotic cosmetics that are unlike anything we have seen before.

There does seem to be a separate Underworld co-op event which will be available for free-to-play users as well. This should give all players a chance to go toe-to-toe with new Null Sector enemies. Speaking of events, an Illari Launch Event, as well as Hero Mastery Events, will be lined up for Overwtach 2 Invasion. It remains to be seen what kind of rewards players obtain for these.

Overwatch 2 Invasion arrives across all platforms on August 10, 2023, alongside its Steam debut.