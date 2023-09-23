Overwatch 2 Season 7: Roadhog changes, Sombra rework, Sombra rework, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 7 is right around the corner. With merely two weeks left on the countdown, it is natural players are wondering what's in store for them next season. While not a whole lot has been released, there's plenty of good news in store for OW2 players as massive changes are ready to be set in motion for the upcoming season.

Our article will explore all possible updates that will be featured in the upcoming update for the game. We expect there to be significant Roadhog and Sombra changes and many other updates. For a more detailed brief, read below.

What can we expect from Roadhog's rework in Overwatch 2 Season 7?

Roadhog has been a controversial topic. This hero has gone from being S-tier in the Overwatch 2 meta to being absolutely redundant in the latest seasons. The developers at Blizzard have noticed his erratic and constantly declining pick rate and have commented on an upcoming rework for him.

The latest news indicates that Roadhog will have a more team-centric playstyle while maintaining his overall identity. The general goals surrounding his rework include:

A more team-centric playstyle that allows him to protect and provide cover to his fellow mates. Increased potential as a Tank to help him create adequate space for his team. Have a general powershift to negate his ability to one-shot and not make it the only viable ability in his kit.

These changes do indicate a healthier presence for Roadhog in the game and possibly increase his pick rate in the upcoming Seasons.

All potential Sombra changes in Overwatch 2 Season 7

Much like Roadhog, Sombra has also seen some of her worst days in the latest Seasons of Overwatch 2. Her kit is extremely oppressive in some scenarios.

However, for most games, she constantly underperforms and doesn't contribute much to her team. The developers have commented that the hero is due to receive some updates. With Season 7, Sombra will potentially see a complete rework of her kit.

The rework aims to make a few broad changes, which include:

A more committed approach to her engagements. A more active and persistent playstyle.

These changes are aimed at improving a player's in-game engagement and also providing their team with a positive presence on the field. Furthermore, the developers seek to retain her hacker identity and playstyle while encouraging players to take a more aggressive and engaging approach to her kit.

Hero balance updates in Overwatch 2 Season 7

While official patch notes are not out yet, players can expect a number of nerfs coming to Orisa, Torbjörn, and Mei. These heroes have seen a significant power creep in Season 6 and will be accordingly adjusted upon the release of the new season.

OW2 is set to receive a brand-new Crossover event in the upcoming Season 7. With the One-Punch Man Crossover receiving exuberant feedback, the community can definitely expect a dashing new event to make its way with the release of the new season.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.