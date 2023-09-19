Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 event: All game modes, rewards, and more

As Overwatch 2 reaches its 1-year mark, the community is excited to celebrate the game's incredible success over the months. It only feels like yesterday that this 5v5 Hero Shooter succeeded its predecessor and brought forth a new and chaotic experience for gamers. All the details regarding the anniversary event have not been released yet, but we are sure that the Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 event will be worth the wait.

Our article will explore all the different game modes, rewards, and other goodies that can be expected with this update. Read on to get a more detailed account and summary of the upcoming event.

When does the Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 event start?

As per news derived from the latest patch notes, Overwatch 2's Anniversary event will begin on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

While there is no official information regarding how long the event will run, the celebrations will likely continue for more than a week.

All game modes in Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 event

With their September 7 mid-season patch notes, Blizzard offered a hint of some of the game modes that would make their way with the Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 event:

Battle for Olympus Catch-A-Mari Starwatch Mischief and Magic

These popular game modes that have thrived during their tenure in the game are set to make a reappearance. Players will be incentivized to try out these game modes with challenges that provide Overwatch Credits that can be used to unlock a number of cosmetics in the game.

Blizzard is also expected to release a new game mode to commemorate the event or even bring back original events from the game's predecessor, Overwatch. However, that still remains under speculation as there has been no official confirmation by Blizzard regarding the same.

What are the Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 event rewards?

The rewards for the upcoming Anniversary 2023 event are not known currently, but they will be added to this article at a future date.

However, we do have preliminary information that the developers are set to introduce cosmetics that will be purchasable using Overwatch Credits instead of Overwatch Coins.

Players will be able to unlock a whole set of Overwatch Credits by completing the event challenges that pop up with the reintroduced game modes. This is major news as players will be able to grind out in-game missions to earn the required currency and purchase cosmetics of their choice.

Winston Hero Mastery

The Anniversary event update for OW2 will also introduce Winston's Hero Mastery Course. Following the footsteps of the previous OW2 Hero Mastery course releases for Sojourn, Tracer, Mercy, and Reinhardt, players will be able to pick up this challenge for Winston and attempt to start climbing the Hero leaderboards.

