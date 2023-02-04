How to earn Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2 Season 3

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is about to bring Legacy Credits back into the game and give players a new way to earn them. Previously known as Overwatch Credits, it can be earned by progressing through the Seasonal Battlepasses.

These credits can then be used to purchase legacy Legendary and event skins. This is great news for Overwatch players looking to add something new to their collection.

Obtaining Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2

The price of legacy Legendary skins has also been reduced to 1,500 Overwatch Credits (or Coins). These will also be available year-round, so players won't have to worry about missing out on any of their favorites.

However, players should be aware that there is a limit on the amount of Overwatch Credits they can earn from the Battlepass.

Players can earn 1,500 Overwatch Credits from the free Battlepass track and 500 from the paid Premium track. This means they will only be able to purchase one legacy skin per season.

So, how can players earn Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2 Season 3? The answer is simple; by playing the game and progressing through the Battlepass.

The Battlepass system allows players to earn in-game rewards by completing challenges and leveling.

As players progress through the Battlepass, they will earn Overwatch Credits that can be used to purchase legacy skins.

Legacy Credits in the game are distinct from Overwatch Coins. Players can earn small amounts of the latter each week or purchase them with real money.

There are now two currencies, with Legacy Credits being the in-game currency, while Overwatch Coins are the premium currency. Currently, Legacy Credits can be used to purchase cosmetic items such as skins, but Blizzard is exploring further uses for Credits in the future.

Players should aim to complete as many challenges as possible to maximize their earning potential. It can be anything from winning a certain number of matches to using a specific hero for a certain amount of time. The more players complete, the more Overwatch Credits they will earn.

Another way to earn Credits is by participating in events. Overwatch 2 has a variety of them throughout the year, including seasonal and special ones. During these, players can earn skins and other rewards by participating in challenges.

By participating in these events, players can earn additional Credits that can be used to purchase legacy skins.

Finally, players can also earn Credits by purchasing the Premium Battle pass track, a paid version of the Battlepass that gives players access to additional rewards and challenges. By purchasing it, players can earn an additional 500 Overwatch Credits per season.

In conclusion, earning Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2 Season 3 is as simple as playing the game and participating in events. By completing challenges and leveling up their Battlepass, players can earn Overwatch Credits that can be used to purchase legacy skins.

Participating in events and purchasing the Premium Battlepass track can also help players earn additional Overwatch Credits. So get ready to earn those Legacy Credits and add some new skins to your collection.

