All Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 skins and cosmetics known so far

Overwatch 2 celebrates various occasions and introduces a few new in-game items specifically through them. The upcoming event that will be celebrated in the game for over two weeks is the Lunar New Year 2023, and it's set to go live on January 17.

The inclusion of such limited-time events helps to keep the player base engaged while also providing new attractive cosmetics. Blizzard Entertainment has brought some of the older skins from Overwatch for new players, and those who missed the opportunity to purchase them the first time around.

The game is currently running its second season and has already brought in multiple limited-time modes (LTMs) as well.

Here are the details about the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 skins that we know so far.

Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 weapon charm, Mask Dancer Legendary skin, and more

🦁 2 Hours: The Lion Roars Victory Pose

🧧 6 Hours: Mask Dancer Legendary Skin



🗓️ January 11 — January 25 Upcoming Lunar New Year 2023 Twitch Drops for #Overwatch2 🦁 2 Hours: The Lion Roars Victory Pose🧧 6 Hours: Mask Dancer Legendary Skin🗓️ January 11 — January 25 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Upcoming Lunar New Year 2023 Twitch Drops for #Overwatch2 🏮🦁 2 Hours: The Lion Roars Victory Pose🧧 6 Hours: Mask Dancer Legendary Skin🗓️ January 11 — January 25 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/V6qj0yjbV3

The details of all the upcoming in-game content are currently unknown and are expected to be released a few days before the event begins. Information about some of the in-game cosmetics that will reportedly be featured in the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Overwatch 2 was released. The theme will be based on the "Year of the Rabbit."

The Damage category hero Mei will probably receive a Rabbit-themed skin to fit the onset of the new year, according to the Chinese calendar. Among other character skins, the Mask Dancer Legendary skin will also make a comeback for Moira as a new iteration of its 2020 Lunar New Year design from Overwatch.

However, the character skin for the Hero will be available as a Twitch drop instead of being directly available in the in-game store. Considering previous trends, the event will most likely bring in a total of four new hero cosmetics that players can earn by completing the provided objectives.

Overwatch 2's Year of the Rabbit Event will feature new challenges to unlock more rewards, specific challenge requirements are currently unknown Upcoming FREE Lunar New Year Weapon Charm + Souvenir 🧧Overwatch 2's Year of the Rabbit Event will feature new challenges to unlock more rewards, specific challenge requirements are currently unknown Upcoming FREE Lunar New Year Weapon Charm + Souvenir 🧧Overwatch 2's Year of the Rabbit Event will feature new challenges to unlock more rewards, specific challenge requirements are currently unknown 🏮 https://t.co/naPZjGXdk4

Apart from character skins, the Lunar New Year event will reportedly also feature The Lion Roars Victory Pose for Moira as a Twitch Drop, a Lunar New Year Weapon Charm, and a Souvenir.

Release date

The Lunar New Year 2023: Year of the Rabbit is scheduled to release on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just after the current Winter Wonderland event concludes. It will remain in the game for a total of almost two weeks until Monday, February 6, 2023.

The schedule is expected to remain the same unless any difficulties arise on the publisher’s side, which might then postpone the event's release date.

More about Twitch drops

Players and enthusiastic collectors will need to link their Blizzard accounts with Twitch to claim the drops from watching Overwatch 2 streams. They will reportedly be available at the two and six-hour marks.

It is important to note that the following reward claim progression will only start after players claim the first prize.

This concludes the details known so far about the in-game skins coming to Blizzard's hero-shooter title with the Lunar New Year event. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Hero-mastery guides.

