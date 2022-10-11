How to easily transfer, and spend Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2

Legacy Credits are one of the various currencies that you will be able to get your hands on in Overwatch 2.

They were originally represented as Overwatch Credits in the prequel but have not been transformed into Legacy Credits in the new franchise entry. However, there is a slight difference this time around, as the currency is not accompanied by any sort of a loot box system.

Hence, you can hold on to Legacy Credits for as long as you want, and only spend them in the shop when your heart desires it.

Since Overwatch is no longer available for you to boot up, Blizzard has made it so that you will be able to transfer the credits from the prequel to the new game.

While it’s not exactly difficult to successfully pull off, there are many in the community who have been having a bit of trouble with it.

Today’s guide will therefore go over how you will be able to transfer Legacy Credits to Overwatch 2, as well as how they will be able to spend them.

Transferring Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch, players were able to earn Legacy Credits by either opening loot boxes or directly acquiring them in small quantities as compensation whenever they received duplicate cosmetic drops.

In Overwatch 2, however, you have no direct way of earning Legacy Credits for now. The only way to get their hands on some will be to transfer them from the prequel to the new franchise entry.

This is where the cross-progression feature kicks in and you will be able to get a hold of all the credits in the prequel once you jump into the new game.

Merging the two Overwatch accounts will be the quickest way to go about it, as you will just be required to,

Boot up the game if you are on the console or launch the Battle.net app on PC. There the first thing you will need to do is merge the Battle.net account to the console profile by selecting options and then going to the Link Account tab, following the given instructions, and then scanning the QR code with their smartphones.

After creating a new battle.net profile or logging into an existing one, you will now be able to merge the profiles of the two games and transfer the Credits from one title to the next.

You will now be required to select the Account Merge option in the Battle.net app on PC or within the in-game main menu settings on the console. After verifying the account, and confirming the merge, you will now be apple to access all the Overwatch credits as Legacy Credits in the sequel.

It’s important to note here that you will be required to repeat this process for all console accounts in which you wish to play Overwatch 2.

How to spend Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2

The main purpose of Overwatch 2 Legacy Credits is to purchase skins, emotes, and other cosmetic items in the game. You will also be able to get your hands on all the hero skins that were launched in the prequel if you have not previously obtained them.

Additionally, Legacy Credits will allow you to obtain core launch cosmetics for the heroes who were released with the new entry. Hence, the base skins for Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko will be up for grabs through the use of these in-game resources.

You will need to go into the Hero Gallery from the Overwatch 2 main menu, and then select the hero whose cosmetic you want to purchase. Items that can be obtained with Legacy Credits will have a white symbol beside them, so these are some of the limited offerings that you can grab.

It’s important to note here, however, that Legacy Credits will not help you buy items from the shop, or even the Premium Battle Pass and its tiers. They are solely intended for hero cosmetic purchases, atleast for now.

