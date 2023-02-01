Overwatch 2 to offer new free Legendary skins in future events

Overwatch 2 Season 3 will supposedly bring monumental changes to certain important features in the game. As per Blizzard’s latest update regarding the upcoming season, players will be able to earn legendary skins for free every season through events and an evolved monetization system.

Having considered plenty of community feedback, the developers will now aim to provide new legendary skins as rewards associated with time-limited in-game events or game modes. For starters, one of the upcoming events in Season 3 will have a brand new legendary skin up for grabs.

Overwatch 2 to host new legendary rewards, like hero skins, in new and returning in-game events

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OWCavalry



One event in Season 3 will offer a brand-new legendary skin as a free reward. Starting in Season 4, they will offer more new items as rewards for most of their big events. New Legendary Rewards are coming in future #Overwatch2 EventsOne event in Season 3 will offer a brand-new legendary skin as a free reward. Starting in Season 4, they will offer more new items as rewards for most of their big events. New Legendary Rewards are coming in future #Overwatch2 Events 🎁One event in Season 3 will offer a brand-new legendary skin as a free reward. Starting in Season 4, they will offer more new items as rewards for most of their big events. https://t.co/FalHqUpKk4

In a recent blog post, Blizzard noted that a few Overwatch veterans have been upset about the repetitive rewards associated with the game's returning time-limited events or game modes:

"we’ve heard and understand the feedback from Overwatch veterans that these events don’t feel as exciting when they come back around, particularly if you already own the event reward as was the case for some players in the Lunar New Year event."

Overwatch 2's recently-concluded Lunar New Year event featured the same hero skin as Overwatch (2016), which hosted the event back in 2021. As a result, most Overwatch veterans already have the associated reward item, the KKachi Echo skin, in their transitioned inventories. To avoid this situation in the future, the development team is working to offer exciting rewards that are new to all players.

Blizzard has officially confirmed that an upcoming event in Overwatch 2’s Season 3 will feature an entirely new legendary skin as a reward. Players will be able to obtain it for free by completing the event’s objectives before the timer ends. Starting Season 4, Blizzard aims to offer new items as rewards for most of Overwatch 2’s major events.

Although Blizzard’s plans to produce and offer new items as free rewards is certainly exciting, certain in-game events will continue to reward iconic cosmetics that some players already own. However, it’s reassuring to know that the developers are working on hosting new items for most of their events.

Blizzard revealed its intention to focus on bringing frequent in-game events and unique limited-time game modes in the upcoming seasons. The developers will keep a close eye on how the community reacts to them and then improve upon any caveats.

In addition to returning and new in-game events and game modes, players will soon enjoy fresh ways to grab their free rewards as well. Starting Season 3, there will be major changes to the game’s monetization system, allowing players to grab a free legendary skin of their choice from the Hero Gallery every season.

Overall, Overwatch 2's Season 3 is all set to be an incredibly influential content update, which is expected to go live on February 7, 2023, once the ongoing season concludes. It will be enveloped in an in-game patch, which players can pre-download before the season commences.

