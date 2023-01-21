All challenges and rewards in Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year event

Overwatch 2 started celebrating the Lunar New Year event from January 17, 2023, as the Battle for Olympus event was coming to an end.
Like all other promotions in the game, it came with its share of event challenges and the chance for players to win a number of cosmetics and some Battle Pass XP.
The celebrations for the Year of the Rabbit will last for about 10 more days, ending on January 31. The event will last for shorter duration than usual Overwatch 2 events, which last about three weeks each.
This article will tell you everything you need to know about all the challenges that are part of the event and all the rewards that you stand a chance to win upon completing them during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Overwatch 2.
List of challenges and the rewards associated with them in the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year event in January 2023
There are seven Lunar New Year even related challenges. Most of them require players to enter and play limited-time game modes such as Bounty Hunter, Capture the Flag, and Capture the Flag Blitz.
Completing each will give players a certain reward, which ranges from just XP to sprays, souveniers, weapon charms to even a Hero skin.
Here are all the challenges and associated rewards that are part of the Year of the Rabbit Celebrations in Overwatch 2.
Lucky Pouch
Challenge: Players need to complete two challenges in the Lunar New Year event.
Reward: Lucky Pouch Weapon Charm
Good Fortune Kkachi
Challenge: Players have to complete four challenges in the Lunar New Year event.
Reward: KKachi Echo skin
Mark of the Rabbit
Challenge: Players have to win ten Bounty Hunter games.
Reward: Year of the Rabbit spray + 1000 Battle Pass XP
Sixth Time's a Charm
Challenge: Players have to eliminate the bounty target six times.
Reward: 1000 Battle Pass XP
Lucky Rabbit
Challenge: Players have to win six games in Capture the Flag or competitive Capture the Flag.
Reward: Year of the Rabbit name card + 1000 Battle Pass XP
Auspicious Victories
Challenge: Players have to win eight games in Capture the Flag Blitz
Reward: Hongbao souvenir + 1000 Battle Pass XP
Catch the Rabbit
Challenge: Players have to win capture the Flag in either CTF or CTF Blitz.
Reward: 1000 Battle Pass XP
Completing the challenges and getting the rewards
The current event in Overwatch 2 has four cosmetic rewards and players can earn a total of 5000 Battle Pass XP from the event. They are Lucky Pouch Weapon Charm, KKachi Echo skin, Year of the Rabbit spray, and nametag and a Hongbao souvenir.
The Hero skin is definitely the most attractive prize players can receive in this event, alongside the weapon charm. It is also fairly easy to get these rewards as they have to complete only four and two challenges, respectively, in the event to get them.
The challenges in the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year event need players to focus on the event-special game modes: Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, and Bounty Hunter in order to complete them. This will give them a break from grinding ranked and earn a few good looking cosmetics and a bunch of Battle Pass XP in the process.