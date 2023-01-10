Exploring the possibilities of new game modes for the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 celebrations

Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year 2023 event is just around the corner. The upcoming event will bring a lot of new content for fans to enjoy. Apart from the event-exclusive Hero skins, the event will bring numerous in-game challenges for players to complete and earn free rewards; however, unlike previous years' events, details pertaining to event-specific game modes are currently limited.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 launched with a heap of content. Apart from a new Battle Pass and changes in the active map pool, this season hosts several limited-time events. The Winter Wonderland Christmas event recently concluded and the Battle for Olympus is live.

The Lunar New Year 2023 event will kick off in the coming week, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit.

Everything fans need to know about Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023's game modes

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch New Season = New Hero, new map, new Battle Pass, and more!



Here's everything you can expect to see in #Overwatch2 Season 2!

As mentioned earlier, details regarding the upcoming event are quite limited. Blizzard Entertainment hasn't officially revealed any information at the time of writing this article. Developers have only revealed the dates of the event, which has also created confusion as the official Blizzard news blog and the official Season 2 poster portrays two different end dates for the Lunar New Year 2023.

Moreover, there have been no official statements from the developers regarding the exclusive Hero skins or rewards. The community was able to identify only two confirmed ones, which were shown in the Overwatch 2 Season 2 official trailer on YouTube.

With so much confusion surrounding the event, fans are unsure whether they will receive new game modes. While nothing has been officially declared, taking hints from past events, it can be speculated that the upcoming limited-time event will arrive with unique game modes.

Although the Lunar New Year event is a first for Overwatch 2, it isn't a first for the series. The first Lunar New Year event took place in the current title's predecessor, Overwatch. It began in 2017 and was called the Year of the Rooster. Since then, it has taken place annually on a regular basis.

The first event saw a limited-time game mode called "Capture the Rooster," an Arcade mode that is a modified version of Capture the Flag. In the next iterations of the Lunar New Year event, the title also saw similar limited-time Capture the Flag game modes with modifications.

Based on previous trends and various sources online, the upcoming event will likely see the return of the following modes:

Bounty Hunter

Capture the Flag

Capture the Flag Blitz

Blizzard has kept its fans in the dark without revealing any major information. The event is set to go live on January 11, 2023, and will end on February 6, 2023; however, as mentioned earlier, due to conflicting information from Blizzard, the end date might be February 1, 2023, as well.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Battle for Olympus is live in



Battle for Olympus is live in #Overwatch2 NOW - go head to head in this limited time free-for-all deathmatch for a chance at eternal glory!

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title and is currently available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

