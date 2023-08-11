Everything to know about new progression system in Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion

Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular multiplayer games on the market currently. The game's sixth season, Invasion, was released on August 10, 2023. Overwatch 2 has also seen a recent rise in popularity thanks to its addition to Steam. To celebrate the game's release on Steam along with a brand new season, Blizzard has introduced several new features, with the most notable being the support hero, Illari.

One of the new and exciting features that made its way into the game is the progression system. In the original Overwatch game, player levels were used to showcase the time spent in the game. It also allowed players to get loot boxes, which were scrapped in Overwatch 2. Now, the system is making a return in a much more inclusive and nuanced format. Here's everything to know about the new progression system that arrived with Overwatch 2 Season 6: Invasion.

What are the features of the new progression system in Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion?

The new progression system (Image via Blizzard)

Four main aspects have been introduced in the brand new progression system with the release of Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion. These are:

Sub-badges

Badges

Progression level

Player icons, titles, and name cards

These features revolve around the thirty-eight heroes or the available game modes.

Sub-badges

Hero sub-badges (Image via Blizzard)

Sub-badges are the means for Overwatch 2 players to keep track of their progress on specific aspects of a hero. These usually feature certain objectives related to a hero's ability. For example, as seen in the image above, Ana's kit allows players to put enemies to sleep and prevent enemies from being healed. This can now be tracked in the sub-badges section and can also be leveled up to higher-quality badges once the required amount is completed.

All heroes will also have some general sub-badges, such as eliminations and damage dealt. Role-specific sub-badges for heroes, such as healing done and damage mitigated, are also available for players to progress.

It is also to be noted that players can earn sub-badges for roles in general as well as each game mode. Thus, the sub-badges system covers a variety of features that are found in a typical game of Overwatch 2.

Badges

Overwatch 2 Badges (Image via Blizzard)

The newly introduced Badges in Overwatch 2 will allow players to track their overall progress and mastery with a hero as they keep playing games. The badges for each hero gradually increase in level with the number of sub-badges that have progressed. As such, leveling up a lot of sub-badges on a specific hero can help you reach the higher-tier badges.

Badges are also available for roles and game modes too. Much like the heroes, the sub-badges for these have to be leveled up in order to attain advanced badges.

Progression level

The new Progression level (Image via Blizzard)

The Progression Level indicates the overall mastery indicative of all sub-badges and badges that have been progressed by a player. Every player starts on Progression Level one and can work their way up the ranks by leveling up badges. This is undoubtedly a process that takes a lot of grinding. Dedicated players will be well rewarded and can find the Progression Level system quite enticing.

Rewards

Overwatch 2 Progression rewards (Image via Blizzard)

Finally, the rewards for the progression system are exclusive and center around the heroes. These include player icons for each hero, custom name cards, and stylish player titles. Name cards can be unlocked by completing each tier in a hero badge. There are six name cards that players can obtain for each hero. Along the way, unique player icons and titles capturing the essence of the heroes will also be rewarded.

The newly-introduced Overwatch 2 progression system looks promising from the initial looks. It gives players an opportunity to flex their mastery on a specific role or hero. It also helps teammates understand the comfort zone of players leading to better teamwork and chances of winning.

Overall, these are some great changes that are most likely to have a positive impact without any major consequences for the state of the game.