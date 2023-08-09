Overwatch 2's Illari vs League of Legends' Senna: Similarities, comparison, and more 

Overwatch 2's newest Support hero, Illari, is set to go live on the game's servers on August 10, 2023, amidst much anticipation and hype. This will be the third brand-new Support to the world of Overwatch 2 as she follows in the steps of Kiriko and Lifeweaver. Illari will be the thirty-eighth hero on the game's roster. From the official Invasion trailer, she seems to be a Support hero who powers her ability kit by drawing energy from light.

Coincidentally, one of League of Legends' most unique champions, Senna, is a character that incorporates elements of both darkness and light, similar to Illari. This article will examine the nuances and compare the kit and design of these two characters from different games.

Similarities between Overwatch 2's Illari and League of Legends' Senna

So far, we have only seen a small glimpse of Illari, thanks to the latest Overwatch 2 trailer released by Blizzard. This video also gave insights into new content, such as the Invasion story missions and the brand-new Flashpoint game mode.

Illari's primary abilities were revealed in the Season 6 trailer, showcasing a powerful aerial ability that allows her to send a huge blast. This ability could likely be her ultimate. There has also been no direct look at the way she works in terms of healing. However, she does seem to have a dash ability similar to that of Lifeweaver.

Most noticeably, Illari is seen wielding a huge railgun. This is expected to be her primary weapon which she can use to inflict damage. It is yet to be seen whether this gun will also act as a means to heal allies.

Players who play Overwatch 2 and League of Legends can immediately sense certain similarities between Illari and Senna. The latter is one of the most unique champions in the game. Senna was released as a marskman support, which is rare in League of Legends since supports are usually mages and tanks. She also wields a massive railgun which she uses to damage enemies while healing her allies through abilities.

Senna's movement ability is also somewhat similar to Illari's dash. However, instead of a dash, Senna grants increased movement speed and invisibility for allies in her radius. Finally, Senna's ultimate is a massive railgun beam that shields allies in a wider radius while damaging enemies in a smaller radius. This is quite different from Illari's potential ultimate.

The most prominent reason why Illari can be considered an inspiration from Senna is due to both of their character models. Both of them are dark-skinned women who wield massive railguns that can damage and even potentially heal in the case of Illari, which makes them quite similar in the grand scheme of things.

Is Overwatch 2's latest character Illari inspired by Senna from League of Legends?

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch

New Support Hero: Illari

New Mode: Flashpoint

And so much more



An all-new adventure awaits in pic.twitter.com/1bjlEykChU 🤖 Invasion Story MissionsNew Support Hero: IllariNew Mode: FlashpointAnd so much moreAn all-new adventure awaits in #Overwatch2 : Invasion, launching Aug 10 at 12pm PT

When the character models and potential abilities are considered, Senna can definitely be attributed as a partial inspiration for Illari's design. However, it would be unfair to label Illari as being an exact copy or being wholely inspired by Senna from League of Legends. Illari's abilities so far also seem to be inspired by Overwatch characters such as Moira and Orisa.

Overall, Illari looks like a Support hero who can shift the meta in Overwatch 2 and introduce some new compositions and powerful duos to dominate the battlefield.