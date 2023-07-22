League of Legends skin enthusiasts are in for a treat as the highly popular Coven skinline is set to make a return. The Coven skins were initially introduced in the game in 2018, with the first collection included Camille and Lissandra. The universe was gradually expanded to include more popular characters such as Morgana, Ahri, and Ashe.

Fans can be excited to see one of the cleanest and most beautiful-looking skin lines return to the store quite soon. This article will go over the details of the latest leak regarding this famous skin collection.

Syndra, Nami, and more might be featured in the 2023 League of Legends Coven skinline

In a recent video uploaded by popular Brazilian League of Legends leaker Big Bad Bear, the Coven skins will return in 2023, featuring five champions. The skins will be:

Coven Syndra

Coven Nami

Coven Elise

Coven Nilah

Coven Akali

It is currently unknown whether an event will be included along with the release of the new Coven skins. It is also rumored that the Legendary skin of this collection will go to Syndra or Nami. Syndra is a champion that many fans have requested over the years for a legendary skin. Akali is notably included in another skinline.

The concern here is that Akali is also rumored to get a prestige edition skin in the upcoming League of Legends Worlds 2023 event pass. This brings up two possibilities with the release of the Coven skinline.

The Coven Akali Prestige Edition skin will either be a part of the Worlds 2023 pass. Or a mini-event could be released before the Worlds 2023 event, and Akali will get yet another Worlds skin.

Possible release window for 2023 League of Legends Coven skinline

With all this information in mind, the 2023 edition of the Coven skins might release sooner than expected. The current skinline in League of Legends is the Soul Fighter skin collection which is expected to be released in two parts.

Fans can expect the release of the new Coven skins in the middle of August or during October, when League of Legends Worlds 2023 will take place.

It has also not been confirmed whether any Old God skins will be released with the Coven skins. The Old Gods are part of the Coven universe, and champions such as Malphite and Ivern have received these skins. The video states that fans can expect more than five skins when the 2023 Coven skins are released.

The champions leaked to be a part of the latest Coven release make a lot of sense. Nilah has not received a single skin ever since her release. Elise has also not received a skin in quite some time, with her last one being Withered Rose.

The inclusion of Syndra should make players very happy as she is a popular champion who has not had a legendary skin till now. Overall, the 2023 edition of Coven skins has the potential to become a big success in the fanbase.