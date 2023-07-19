10 best junglers to pair with Naafiri in League of Legends

Naafiri's release in League of Legends has been highly anticipated by the MOBA's community. The Darkin assassin will be released on July 19, 2023, with Patch 13.14, along with the new Arena game mode and the Soul Fighter skinline. Naafiri is a champion who looks very promising in the mid-lane and the jungle, making her a flexible pick in the drafting phase.

She has high burst damage and makes for a perfect mid-lane assassin, similar to champions such as Zed and Talon. Assassins in League of Legends often lack crowd control, so this is where the power of junglers comes in. This article will list the ten best junglers in League of Legends to pair with Naafiri.

Lee Sin, Sejuani, and Ivern are some of the best junglers to pair with Naafiri in League of Legends

1) Sejuani

Sejuani, Fury of the North (Image via Riot Games)

Naafiri and Sejuani is a top-tier mid-jungle duo. Since Naafiri is a melee champion, she can quickly proc Sejuani's passive to stun the enemy. Sejuani and Naafiri also deal magic and physical damage, respectively, making their synergy that much stronger.

When paired with Sejuani's oppressive crowd control abilities and Naafiri's immense burst, enemy laners will evaporate when the gank is executed well.

2) Jarvan IV

Jarvan IV, the Exemplar of Demacia (Image via Riot Games)

Jarvan IV is known in League of Legends for being a terrifying jungler. His ability to spam gank and create leads all over the map with his powerful early-game skirmishing is matched by only a few others.

Naafiri and Jarvan IV can combine to decimate an opponent, and they can also effectively roam around the map. The duo is also extremely deadly in team fights, as they can single out an important target easily.

3) Zac

Zac, the Secret Weapon (Image via Riot Games)

Zac is often underrated in the League of Legends jungle meta. The Secret Weapon might have a weak early game, but his ganking power and ability to lock up multiple enemies is unparalleled.

Naafiri lacks any innate crowd-control abilities. This is where Zac helps her to become a monster in the early game. His ability to constantly gank mid-lane from unsuspecting angles can easily set up Naafiri for a huge early-game spike.

4) Ivern

Ivern, the Green Father (Image via Riot Games)

Ivern has seen a recent uprise in the current League of Legends jungle meta, and he is a great supportive jungler who can help Naafiri wreak havoc on the map.

Ivern's shield, paired with his root, makes him a perfect enabler for Naafiri to eliminate her enemy laner quickly. Ivern's shielding capabilities also help Naafiri in team fights, allowing her to survive longer and get multi-kills.

5) Maokai

Maokai, the Twisted Treant (Image via Riot Games)

Maokai is another tanky League of Legends jungler who deals decent magic damage. His strength comes from his point-and-click crowd control and impressive sustain.

Naafiri is an assassin who greatly benefits from Maokai's lockdown potential. A quick gank in the mid-lane can set her up for success. The hybrid damage from both champions, along with Naafiri shoring up Maokai's subpar damage potential in skirmishes, makes them a formidable duo.

6) Viego

Viego, The Ruined King (Image via Riot Games)

Viego has been a constant presence in the League of Legends jungle meta ever since his release. The Ruined King's ability to completely take over fights is a feature that not many junglers can match.

Viego is also one of the few burst-oriented junglers who has a decent setup for Naafiri to follow up in the early game. Naafiri and Viego's burst damage combined is obscene, but their squishy nature makes them a high-risk, high-reward duo.

7) Gragas

Gragas, the Rabble Rouser (Image via Riot Games)

Gragas is a jungler who is a hit-or-miss in his current state. He has a great setup and incredible burst damage when going for a full magic damage build, but he's also extremely vulnerable when his combo fails.

Naafiri and Gragas, when played well together, can crush almost any 2v2 due to their mixed damage. Both champions are also burst oriented, and a single combo can melt most mid-lane champions with ease.

8) Elise

Elise in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

If Naafiri players want to go all out in the damage department and keep fighting non-stop, Elise might be the best League of Legends jungler to pair up with.

Elise is a very strong early-game skirmishers, thanks to her stun and high burst damage. The two assassins combined can shred through any enemy mid-laner and dominate 2v2 and 3v3 fights around objectives and rivers.

9) Nocturne

Nocturne, the Eternal Nightmare (Image via Riot Games)

Nocturne is an assassin who excels in skirmishes because of his high base damage and ultimate, which renders players nearsighted. This makes him a terrifying champion in team fights.

Naafiri and Nocturne, when combined, make a formidable duo as they can dominate skirmishes and cause chaos in team fights by singling out valuable targets

10) Amumu

Amumu, the Sad Mummy (Image via Riot Games)

Amumu is known for being one of the easiest junglers in League of Legends. He has reliable crowd control, sustained damage, and acts as a great frontline attacker too. All of these are perfect traits for a Naafiri mid-player looking to impact the early game.

Naafiri and Amumu can easily set up kills in the mid-lane and roam around the map to transfer their lead to other lanes. Their team fighting capabilities are also exceptional, making this duo quite fierce.