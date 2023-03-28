5 League of Legends champions who are in dire need of a nerf in season 13

League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA titles out there, and with every new season comes changes in gameplay and meta. Some champions in the game have proven to be quite overpowered in season 13, dominating the meta and making it difficult for others to defeat them.

League of Legends frequently receives patches that ensure the game remains balanced. However, it can be quite challenging for its developers to balance certain aspects of gameplay, especially champions and their abilities.

This article lists five overpowered champions in League of Legends season 13 that are in dire need of nerfs.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the author.

Olaf, Malphite, and 3 other champions who must be nerfed in League of Legends season 13

1) Olaf

Olaf has quite easily been the most GIGA-CHAD champion on the toplane (Image via Riot Games)

Olaf is a champion who has been overpowered for far too long. However, he has somehow managed to escape being nerfed in League of Legends season 13.

Olaf is quite easily one of the most oppressive picks in the game when played correctly. He is incredibly difficult to deal with.

Ever since the dawn of League of Legends season 13, Olaf has managed to maintain a win rate of 52% and above.

One of the main reasons for his dominance on the toplane is his kit. He can 1v1 or 1v2 with anyone and still manage to win the skirmish. Unless a player makes mistakes during their laning phase, it's almost impossible to punish him, with the late game being his only weakness.

Olaf must be nerfed in one way or another for the toplane to feel more balanced.

2) Malphite

Malphite is arguably the best toplane champion in the game as of now (Image via Riot Games)

Malphite is in dire need of nerfs in League of Legends season 13. The champion received huge buffs in patch 13.4 and made a dominant comeback to the season 13 meta. It's quite clear that the buffs were too good as he is arguably the best toplane champion in the game right now.

Since the introduction of his buffs, Malphite has maintained a win rate of over 51% and a pick rate of over 10%. His only weakness lies in the early stages of his laning phase as he is a mid-to-late-game team-fight behemoth.

League of Legends players have been very vocal about Malphite's dominance, so hopefully, the developers will take action soon and nerf him accordingly.

3) Gragas

Gragas has slowly been rising in popularity with players now realizing his overall strong kit (Image via Riot Games)

Gragas is not an outright overpowered champion like Olaf or Malphite in League of Legends season 13. However, his dominating presence in high elo and professional play has resulted in him becoming more and more popular.

One of the core reasons why Gragas is so strong in League of Legends season 13 is his ability to make good use of the current items in the game. Additionally, he has three build paths.

Hopefully, the developers can find a way to tone his kit down in a manner that doesn't punish him too much.

4) Jarvan IV

Jarvan IV has been the most dominant jungle champion in the game, even after his nerfs (Image via Riot Games)

Even though Jarvan IV received nerfs in patch 13.4, they were not enough to stop his dominance in League of Legends season 13.

This is because the buffs he originally received in 13.3, which ultimately brought him back to the meta, were substantial enough to negate the nerfs in patch 13.4.

As of now, Jarvan IV is arguably the best jungle champion in the game. He has the second-highest pick rate and a 52% win rate. His pick rate will continue to increase as players have now realized that they can find success with him, even in low elo.

Jarvan IV certainly requires nerfs for the overall jungle meta to be balanced and more playable.

5) Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol has become quite a problematic champion to deal with as he continues to be dominant even after nerfs (Image via Riot Games)

Aurelion Sol is one of the most powerful champions in League of Legends season 13. Ever since his rework was made public, he has been very problematic to balance.

Despite receiving plenty of nerfs since patch 13.3, Aurelion Sol has managed to be a menace in both Ranked Solo Queue and professional play.

Hopefully, the developers can find a way to make the champion more balanced while not gutting him to the point where he becomes unplayable.

