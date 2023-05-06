All Ivern midscope updates in League of Legends PBE patch 13.10 cycle

Ivern received a massive set of midscope updates in the League of Legends PBE patch 13.10 cycle. While none of his abilities are being tweaked drastically for an upcoming update, he will, however, get some quality-of-life changes to his W, which will allow him to benefit more from his brushes than before.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Here are the Ivern mid-scope update tooltips

Additionally, the shield received from his E will last significantly longer, and Daisy will also now be able to knock up enemies that she lands on during her initial cast.

The Ivern midscope updates have been one of the more anticipated sets of changes this year. While the updates were added to the League of Legends PBE patch 13.10 cycle, it’s not yet certain if they will be shipped with the official patch on May 17, 2023.

Below is a list of all the changes that Ivern has received in League of Legends PBE patch 13.10 cycle.

Ivern receives massive changes in League of Legends PBE patch 13.10 cycle

1) Passive – Friend of the Forest

Ivern will not hurt non-epic jungle monsters. Instead, Ivern can right-click a jungle monster to grow a Grove that costs him health and mana.

Groves:

Grow over time depending on level.

Once fully grown, Ivern can harvest them, freeing the camp and earning gold and experience.

Ivern can also smite the Groves to instantly grow and free the camp, earning gold and experience.

Significant changes: Ivern can not share buffs anymore to his teammates.

2) Q – Rootcaller

Ivern conjures a vine dealing magic damage and rooting the first enemy hit for 1.2 seconds. Allies that attack a rooted enemy dash into attack range.

Ivern can re-cast Rootcaller to instead dash directly onto the rooted enemy.

Significant changes: Enemies hit by Rootcaller are no longer revealed.

3) W – Brushmaker

Passive: While in brush and for 3 seconds after leaving it, Ivern's attacks deal additional magic damage. Nearby allies will gain this effect for 1.5 seconds and deal magic damage.

Active: Ivern grows a patch of brush and reveals it for 5 seconds. The brush persists until Ivern's team loses vision within it, or up to 60 seconds.

Significant changes: Ivern's allies also profit off of the bonus magic damage while standing in brushes.

4) E – Triggerseed

Ivern grants a shield to an ally champion. After 2 seconds, it bursts, dealing magic damage and slowing enemies by 50% for 2 seconds.

If Triggerseed detonates and no enemy champions are hit, the ally will be shielded for 2 seconds.

Can also be cast on Daisy.

Significant changes: Shield refreshes after not hitting an enemy champion.

5) R – Daisy!

Ivern summons his sentinel friend Daisy to leap onto the fray for 60 seconds, dealing magic damage, knocking up enemies hit for 0.75 seconds on arrival.

Daisy! can also be cast on targets rooted by Rootcaller at any range. Over the next 60 seconds, Daisy! can be recast to instructing Daisy to attack or move.

Daisy, Slam! Daisy's third consecutive attack on the same champion or epic monster will launch a shockwave, dealing magic damage to all enemies hit as well as stunning and knocking them up for 0.75 seconds. This effect can only occur once every 3 seconds and begins on cooldown.

Significant changes: Daisy knocks up enemies when being casted.

