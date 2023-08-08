Overwatch 2 reveals new Support hero Illari's abilities in Season 6 trailer

The launch of Overwatch 2's Season 6 is right around the corner. Players have been treated to glimpses of what's about to come in the latest "Invasion" trailer. One of the most thrilling revelations in the trailer is the introduction of Overwatch 2's 38th hero, Illari - a Peruvian Support hero armed with a solar-powered railgun and a range of unique abilities.

Hailing from the heart of Peru, Illari brings a refreshing cultural touch to the diverse roster of heroes. The hero's name, meaning "sunrise" in Incan, sets the tone for her abilities which revolve around solar powers.

All about Overwatch 2 newest Heroes' abilities

Her ultimate, Captive Sun, allows her to fire an explosive ball of solar energy.

She also appears to be equipped with healing turrets that attach to map geometry.

Illari's primary weapon, a giant solar-powered railgun, may be able to damage enemies and heal allies. This intriguing twist on the Support role could redefine how players approach team dynamics and strategy, adding a layer of complexity to matches that the community has been eagerly anticipating.

Her toolkit extends beyond her railgun, as evident from the footage showcased in the trailer. One standout ability is her ultimate, "Captive Sun." With this ultimate ability, Illari harnesses the power of the sun to launch an explosive ball of solar energy that can wreak havoc on the battlefield, potentially turning the tide of a match in an instant.

Additionally, Illari appears to come equipped with healing turrets that attach to map geometry. This innovative feature adds an exciting dynamic to gameplay, allowing players to strategically position healing turrets to support their team in crucial moments. This ability showcases the level of creativity that the Overwatch 2 development team brings to the game, promising a fresh and engaging experience for new and returning players.

Illari propels herself upwards in the trailer, indicating mobility that could set her apart from other Support heroes. This mobility could allow her to reach vantage points to support her team or evade danger when necessary.

The trailer doesn't just tease new hero abilities but also hints at a compelling narrative. Season 6's story missions promise an all-new experience for players, as a fleet of Null Sector bots disrupts a city with an unconventional agenda.

Instead of waging war against the heroes, these bots are focused on liberating the omnics from their subjugation by humanity. This storyline adds depth to the Overwatch universe and sets the stage for exciting and emotionally charged missions.

As the Overwatch 2 community eagerly awaits the launch of Season 6, the introduction of Illari as a new Support hero has undoubtedly piqued players' interest worldwide.

With her unique abilities and the promise of engaging story missions, Overwatch 2 continues evolving and captivating new and veteran players. August 10, 2023, cannot come soon enough for fans looking forward to diving into the sun-infused world of Illari and the intriguing challenges of Season 6.